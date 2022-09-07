It took going through her own injuries and recoveries for Kelli Nelson to find her professional passion.
Nelson, a local chiropractor at Live Well Chiropractic, wants to help people, especially mothers, learn more about their bodies and alleviate their own pain. Nelson is a former athlete and a mother herself, and her own experiences have driven her passion for helping others.
“Having my own issues set me on a path for how I help with their issues,” she said.
Nelson was born and raised in the Manhattan area and attended Rock Creek High School. She played softball at Hutchinson Community College and then attended K-State for a year, followed by chiropractic school in Kansas City. She went into the chiropractic field because she wanted to treat athletic injuries and help with rehabilitation.
Nelson, 36, injured her back while deadlifting when she was 27, and this further guided how she treated patients because she knew certain therapies helped her through her own injury.
“I knew what was working for me as far as treatments that were helping me to get better,” she said.
Nelson has been practicing in Manhattan for nine years. In her practice, Nelson uses traditional chiropractic adjustments along with soft tissue therapies like cupping and dry needling. She said every client has a different problem and needs a different solution, and she enjoys that aspect of the job.
“It’s like you’re a detective every time,” Nelson said.
However, in recent years, Nelson has found her true passion in working with postpartum women. She hopes to help women deal with issues like diastasis recti (abdominal separation) and pelvic floor problems. These can affect men and women of all kinds but can be especially bad for women after having a baby and results in things like bladder leaks or uterine prolapse.
Nelson has two children, ages 3 and 4, and started experiencing some bladder leaking early in her pregnancy. After giving birth, the problem only became worse, and she felt like she could hardly walk without abdominal pressure.
“I can’t do anything, and here you are a former athlete and you’re like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’” Nelson said.
She did some exercises she learned during pregnancy and felt like she was back where she needed to be but quickly got pregnant again. She did still experience the same problems, but because she had prepared, and with the assistance of a physical therapist, she felt better more quickly.
“My recovery with the second baby was way better,” she said. “I was able to get back to what I wanted to do a little quicker. I still had issues but the timeline was a lot less.”
Nelson said she thinks people should speak more openly about these things because when she got pregnant for the first time she found very little information about pelvic floor health.
“There’s just not a lot of people that talk about it,” she said. “It brings a lot of women shame because we automatically think their pelvic floor is weak, but there are other reasons.”
Nelson now teaches class to help women rebuild their pelvic floor and core strength after giving birth. Instruction begins with breathing exercises to fully expand the diaphragm and lungs. They next learn about healthy posture and alignment to make sure everything is aligned properly in the abdomen and not putting pressure on the pelvic floor. The next step involves getting into various positions, and then Nelson will ask them to maintain that alignment. She said the time with other mothers of young children is valuable.
“We can all be this encouraging group of women who bond and support each other,” she said.
Nelson said it is important to acknowledge that everyone in a class is in a different place and figure out what they need for the stage of recovery they are in. Someone who had a baby more recently but was preparing during her pregnancy might be further along than someone who had a baby longer ago but started at the beginning following birth.
“You have to be able to meet them where they’re at and make it so they can progress how they need to,” Nelson said.
That mindset goes hand in hand with something else Nelson believes. She said society puts pressure on women, and they put pressure on themselves, to bounce back quickly after pregnancy. Nelson wants to help women understand that it’s not about looking or feeling exactly as they did before pregnancy and there is no correct timeline for recovery.
“We shouldn’t have that expectation that we need to do that because our bodies have changed for forever,” she said. “We need to stop putting these expectations on ourselves.”