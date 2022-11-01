Donald Ince keeps intestines and flesh masks in his office.
Thankfully the guts and gore are fake; they’re just props made for Halloweens past. The Manhattan native and owner of CBD American Shaman in Aggieville said he heard a theory recently potentially explaining why he’s so obsessed with the macabre.
“They said it’s because I’m a very positive person, and I’m constantly trying to be as positive as I can be,” Ince said, “so things that are not necessarily positive seem more like escapism.”
Ince, 44, celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary with his wife Nikki Sunday. They have three teenage daughters. The oldest, 19-year-old Aria Ince, said her father is “honestly the nicest person I know.”
“My dad is a very hard worker,” Aria said. “He’s never missed a birthday and will do anything for his friends and family in a heartbeat.”
Donald Ince presents his positive nature to customers who visit the CBD American Shaman store he’s operated for five years. He said he was gifted the store by another American Shaman franchise owner after helping run it for a short time. The Aggieville location, Ince said, is “as good as it gets” for a shop owner.
Prior to running a business, Ince said he’s done a lot of different things.
“I worked for the local labor union for a long time,” Ince said, “running a shovel or carrying bricks. I did a lot of asbestos abatement.”
Ince also took information technology courses at Manhattan Area Technical College several years ago. That experience led him to Las Vegas for a year doing contract IT work for the U.S. Department of Defense. An issue with his security clearance led to a quick end to that opportunity, however. Ince said he then responded to a job listing seeking “somebody to help set up displays and demonstrations.”
“I thought it was an audio/video type job,” Ince said. “It turns out, the guy was writing ads to look like other kinds of jobs, and when I got there I found out it was for Kirby (vacuum) sales.”
Ince said he first thought the idea of selling vacuum cleaners was “ridiculous” and told the Kirby representative he had never sold anything legitimate before. That experience led to Ince meeting a friend who would go on to operate both the Manhattan and Topeka CBD American Shaman stores and helped Ince build his confidence as a salesman. The expansion of online shopping ended the era of door-to-door product demonstrations.
“I had a lot of fun doing that stuff,” Ince said. “Had a lot of firsts … it was the first time somebody ever put a gun to my head.”
Ince told The Mercury that he was “brand new” to Kirby sales when he went to do a demonstration at an older woman’s home. He said, as soon as his fellow sales representatives left, the woman started to feel threatened or paranoid and “got real quiet.”
“Next thing I know, I’m sitting here with this (expletive) vacuum,” Ince said, “explaining what it does, and then there’s a (expletive) gun to the back of my head. She said, ‘Get the (expletive) out of this house.’ I said, ‘Ma’am, I’ve got to pack this thing up and take it with me, or you’re buying it.’”
Adding to the myriad of jobs Ince has held, he’s also operated a rickshaw service in Aggieville, ferrying inebriated bar-hoppers for more than 10 years.
“That was usually just on the weekends, a way to make extra cash,” Ince said. “It was also fun.”
Ince said he’s strongly considering bringing the rickshaw service back to Aggieville. He’s also thinking about starting up a band. Ince plays a few instruments, including guitar and the upright bass, and prefers heavy metal, wearing t-shirts that feature bands like Cannibal Corpse and Slayer. He keeps an amp and electric guitar behind the counter at American Shaman and has impromptu jam sessions in between waves of customers. He said he’s played for a couple of local bands in the past that have names which are not print-worthy.
“Once upon a time, there used to be like, four bars in Aggieville that had bands every night,” Ince said. “It’s like everybody was in a band. There used to be a lot more live music around here.”
Ince said he’d like to see the return of Aggiefest to the city. The weekend-long music festival featured bands from around Kansas and the Midwest performing at locations throughout Aggieville. In addition to morbid music, Ince loves obscure horror movies. His expanding home collection includes vintage VHS tapes that are sealed in plastic and sport gruesome titles.
“I’m building a video store in my house,” Ince said. “It’s just for me. I’m going to make my own membership card, and I’m only going to make one. For me.”
Ince said he’s not sure exactly how many movies are in his collection, as boxes of VHS tapes overflow into the back of his store. He also keeps a box of homemade prop gore – like a Cyclops mask and internal organs – in the back for Halloween or his own low-budget horror video ideas. He said, when it comes to his favorite horror films, the bloodier and funnier, the better.
“For me, it’s like something different (than my personality), so it’s fun,” Ince said. “I don’t know anybody that thinks I’m not happy or positive.”