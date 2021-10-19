If you know Campus Barbershop at 1206 Moro St., there’s a chance you’ve sat in Dylan Roberts’ chair.
Roberts found his passion for cutting hair after graduating high school in Norwich. Roberts began cutting on the back deck of one of his friends’ houses. Roberts attended Old Town Barber College in Wichita and started his career shortly after finishing school.
While Roberts was pursuing his passion, his then-girlfriend, now-wife Sara was getting ready to come to Manhattan to complete her bachelor’s degree at Kansas State University. Roberts decided he wanted to take his craft to Manhattan with the outlook of only staying the four years Sara was in school.
It would have shocked him then to know that Manhattan is now a place Roberts said he has come to love. Roberts, now the owner of Campus Barbershop, began his career at the shop in 2007 as a 20-year-old under the guidance and friendship of founder and former owner Roger Allerheiligen. Allerheiligen opened the barbershop in 1983. Allerheiligen put an ad in the paper looking for a new barber, and he found one.
Roberts found out about the open position from his mom’s friends. Roberts called Allerheiligen, who set his expectation early.
“I think this might have been a Thursday or Friday, and I said I would be up there, you know, next Tuesday,” Roberts said. “He said, ‘No, if you want this job, you need to be here Saturday morning at 8.’” Roberts’ mom brought him up for work that weekend.
An essential skill Allerheiligen taught Roberts is communication with customers and setting themselves apart through service.
For Allerheiligen, service starts as soon as you pick up the phone.
“I always told him if you’re a first-time (customer) calling in there to get a haircut,” Allerheiligen said, “the way you’re treated on the phone is 85-90 percent of a satisfactory haircut.”
Roberts also learned about talking to clients once they were in the shop.
“I would stand there, cut hair and not say anything,” Roberts said. “He didn’t call me out on it. He put a book up (on the counter). He didn’t say anything about it, but it was called ‘The Art of Conversation.’”
Roberts said he “took the hint,” but he didn’t build up his clientele quickly.
“I sat here for two years it seemed like and barely cut much hair,” Roberts said. “So it took a while, but (Allerheiligen) told me all you have to do is be here every day and come to your job, and I promise in two to three years, you will be successful.”
Allerheiligen took him under his wing like a son.
“All we got is service to sell here,” Allerheiligen said. “You can get your haircut any place. Any of these customers can go anywhere they want. So we’ve got to out-service them.”
Roberts worked for Allerheiligen for seven years before buying the shop in 2014. Allerheiligen, who thought he would die cutting hair, said he had no intention of selling it to anyone besides Roberts because Roberts was an honest and hard worker.
“Do you want to buy it? Would you be interested in buying it?” Allerheiligen recalled asking. “He said ‘yeah,’ and that was it.”
In Roberts’ early days, he had younger clients, more college students. When Allerheiligen retired, Roberts took over some of his clientele, acquiring older and young professionals to his client base. Allerheiligen said Roberts maintained a good portion of his clients when he retired, and Roberts is busier than ever.
Roberts prides himself on his shop’s service and attitude. Roberts said his fellow barbers, Randy Seavers and Bryan Burrows, also work to create the best experience they can.
“We all try and make people happy,” he said. “I mean, that’s what I like to do, is make people happy.”
Roberts said he gets great happiness and satisfaction when someone comes into the barbershop looking a certain way and loving how they look when they get out of the chair.
“It’s a very small thing, but it’s something that I have, that I know I made a difference in that guy’s life,” Roberts said.
Roberts said he loves the energy that Manhattan brings. He describes it — especially when the Wildcats are successful — as an electric atmosphere.
“Everybody’s just in a good mood, and everybody wants to come down here and hang out, go see their friends and Kites and go to Auntie Mae’s,” Roberts said. “Everybody’s just so happy.”
He described Manhattan as a big city but feels like a small town. “I feel like we’re very lucky, very fortunate to be here in Manhattan, Kansas,” Roberts said.
Roberts attributes a lot of his success to Allerheiligen, saying his former boss showed him that barbering is not just a job, it’s a lifestyle. “I think he’s tried to copy me,” Allerheiligen said. “I think he saw what kind of lifestyle it could be.”
“I love what I do, and I’m proud to be a barber, I really am,” Roberts said, “and Roger really made me that.”