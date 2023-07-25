Glory and corruption consume the nature of politics in the United States and around the world. While select national politicians are battling investigations, some officials faithfully serve the public in good will. Others are staffers standing by, along for the ride witnessing it all.

This was the case for former CEO and president of the K-State Alumni Association, Amy Button Renz, 69, of Manhattan, when she interned for Senator Robert “Bob” Dole in the summer of 1974. Button Renz said most of the job meant scheduling and giving tours of the U.S. Capitol to visiting Kansans.

