Deon and Angela Toy have stuck it out together through thick and thin for 29 years. Or in the couple's case, through sweet and sticky.
In late 2017 and early 2018, Deon, 49, and Angela, 47, dived into beekeeping as hobbyists and soon developed a business out of it, developing infused products, home remedies and beauty products out of the honey, wax and propolis, another substance produced by bees.
The Manhattan couple met at a bar in 1991 in Bamberg, Germany, Angela’s hometown, while Deon was stationed there in the Army. They hit it off and eventually got married, moving to Manhattan by way of Fort Riley with their children in 2007. They arrived just days before a big ice storm, Angela recalled, a memorable introduction to the area.
The family didn’t have power for two weeks and they had to wait a few days before all their furniture arrived at the house.
“But you know what, we loved it,” Angela said. “My kids, they all say to this day, the best time we had was when the ice storm hit because we had no computer games, we had the sleeping bags from the military, we were camping out, reading books. Thank goodness we had a fireplace in the house. We were just sticking the cans in the fire and heating it up like that. I don’t think we’d go back to it, but they liked it.”
Angela said at first, she and Deon didn’t have any intention of starting a business. She began making homemade salves to help soothe her husband’s arthritis because it became too expensive to ship his usual treatment from Germany.
She worked on coming up with other different treatments after it seemingly worked, and Deon suggested she start selling at farmers markets to share them with more people.
Their sons helped design a logo and come up with names for products, and thus, RemeBees — a play on words for remedies — was born.
Angela said she wasn’t sure if going through all the effort to register as a business and setting up booths would be worth it, but the response from customers ended up being a success.
Now the Toys sell a variety of infused honeys — infused with real ingredients and not concentrated oils — pain salves, moisturizers, soaps and other beauty products, and of course, raw and creamed honey. Angela said most of the product expansions are initiated by customers asking if they have something, and if they don't, they look at ways to incorporate them in their lineup.
The couple added that using the home remedies is personal decision that may not work for everyone and to contact your doctor before use.
Deon and Angela own five hives themselves and what they can’t produce, they source from apiaries from Smith Center to Kansas City.
“I take care of everything honey, she takes care of everything remedies,” Deon said. “By splitting the workload up like that, if I give her a recommendation for the remedies, it’s something she takes under consideration. She gives me a recommendation for honey, it’s up to me if I take it or don’t. We usually share and take each other’s recommendations though.”
In the summer, during the peak honey-producing and market-selling season, operating RemeBees is a full-time job. The coronavirus has shifted that process a bit, however, because of event cancellations. For now, at least, they’re continuing to set up at the downtown farmers market every weekend, sell online and temporarily offer pickup and free delivery within Manhattan.
Though the market landscape has been a little challenging lately, Angela said the customers make the efforts worth it.
“In times like right now, we are incredibly blessed because we don’t have a store front so we don’t have to worry about monthly rent, I don’t have employees, my products don’t go bad,” she said. “...But the greatest aspect is when you sell a home remedy and people call you on the way home, they say can I have two more? That’s what makes it go, what makes me happy about doing it.”