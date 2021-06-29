Ken Lang has sung and directed a wide range of musical genres over the years, from opera and classical to modern standards.
But for Lang, the director of the Little Apple Barbershop Chorus, there’s something special about the barbershop sound.
“Nothing makes the hair stand up on my arms like a good barbershop chord,” he said.
Lang directed the chorus for almost 40 years before stepping away for a bit and then resuming the position recently. Creating tight harmonies together has resulted in years of friendships for Lang.
“We have so much fun,” Lang said. “It’s not just a chorus rehearsal.”
Lang, 73, started in barbershop while he was in high school in Clay Center. The director there formed a barbershop quartet, and Lang sang the tenor part. He was a music major at K-State and taught at a couple of schools, including Manhattan High School, before taking over for his former chorus teacher at Clay Center High School. He retired from that school in 2005 after 30 years in education.
Lang’s wife, Jeanette, whom he married last year, attended Clay Center High School and sang in choirs at the same time. She also went on to work in music for many years.
“It had a huge influence on us,” she said.
He was involved with the Little Apple Barbershop Chorus from its inception. A friend asked Lang to come with him to a meeting of some men who were trying to form a barbershop chorus in around 1977. Lang joined and was a member for around a year before he became the director because of his background in teaching music. He directed the group for around 39 years and turned the position over to a younger member around five years ago. When the position came open again last year, members asked Lang to step up again.
“I said okay, I guess I can fill the needs again for a while,” he said.
The group performs with the Manhattan Municipal Band and will return to live performance with a concert with the band at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. They also perform at local churches, at K-State sporting events and as singing Valentines in February.
Lang’s wife is trying to revive the Sweet Adelines female barbershop chorus in Wamego, and the couple plans to organize a joint performance of the two groups during the Christmas season.
Lang said the chorus sings a variety of songs, from patriotic standards like “Battle Hymn of the Republic” to spiritual songs. Those are part of the song list when the group sings at churches. Around one Sunday a month each summer, the chorus will sing at as many in six or seven churches, running from one to the next for the morning.
Lang is also fond of “If the Rest of the World Don’t Want You,” which the group sang for many years, and a new addition to the repertoire titled “I’m Gonna Live Till I Die.”
He said the multipart harmonies of a barbershop quartet are unlike any other type of music. In many styles, he said, the highest part is the song’s melody, but in barbershop, there is a harmony above the main melody. This kind of choral singing can create overtones, a musical phenomenon when an extra note is heard despite not actually being sung by the chorus.
“There’s always a harmony part above the melody that gives it the ring,” he said.
The way the various notes come together is reflected in the friendships of the singers. The chorus didn’t rehearse for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but restarted rehearsals in May. Lang said all the members were anxious to return to the group.
“We couldn’t wait,” Lang said. “Everybody wanted to sing again.”
The group has around 50 members with about 35 at each meeting. He said they have members from all kinds of professions, from doctors to pest control specialists, with different levels of experience. They can count on each other to work hard to get on the same page, and every section has leaders that will guide the other members.
“Every chorus tends to have stronger voices that the other guys lean on,” Lang said.
He said they encourage members to practice outside of meetings but also spend time as a group and as individual sections trying to get on the same page. The chorus has a large repertoire of songs but he said they don’t expect everyone to learn the entire thing.
“We encourage guys to come down and try it,” he said.
Lang said getting the best possible sound requires work and dedication but that it’s energizing at the same time.
“You can be pretty tired and go to rehearsal and you come out pumped up,” Lang said. “It’s exhilarating.”