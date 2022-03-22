When Kent Nelson saw “Star Wars” as a kid, it got him hooked on filmmaking.
He was a “Star Trek” fan and didn’t believe friends who told him “Star Wars” was better.
“The first ship comes over your head, and I thought, ‘Yeah, this is better,’” he said.
Decades later, Nelson is making films of his own. He’s turned his interest in science fiction, fantasy and Viking history into an artistic hobby, and has gotten his family involved as well. Even though bringing his own stories to life isn’t his full time job, Nelson still wants to keep it part of his life.
“I can’t get rid of the bug,” he said.
Nelson, 57, grew up on a farm near Manhattan and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1983. As a teenager, he and friends would make little movies together.
“There were guys I could hang out with and come up with goofy ideas to film,” Nelson said. “And most times it was just goofy.”
He went to the University of Nebraska to study filmmaking, graduating in 1989. He worked in the film industry in Los Angeles for three years before moving back to Manhattan. He works for the veterinary college at K-State as a video producer.
He made a short film called “The Pit,” about a man seeking a treasure at the bottom of a pit, after moving back to Manhattan, but it took him around eight years because he was working on it mostly by himself in spare moments around work and family.
He has spent the past three years working on another short called “Dragon Saga.” It is the story of a Norse woman who has been offered to a dragon as a sacrifice and must find a way to survive.
“I just thought, ‘What’s terrifying?’” he said. “Having to come face to face with some kind of monster in the dark.”
Nelson’s son convinced him to use the crowdfunding site Kickstarter to raise money for post production costs like visual effects and sound mixing. The campaign has thus far raised more than $3,500 and met its goal of $3,000 on March 8. It is still accepting donations until Thursday morning.
Nelson created an elaborate animatronic dragon for the film, working on the creature for about two years in his studio on his property decked out with posters for fantasy and Medieval-inspired films like “Beowulf.” He built a wood frame and built the rest out of foam and latex. They nicknamed it D.W. for “Dead Weight” because it is so heavy. Nelson said they could have used a computer-generated dragon, but decided the build would be fun.
“I thought, let’s do it old school,” he said. “Let’s do it practical, have a real monster there.”
In the past, Nelson said someone interested in this kind of task would probably sign up for a class or workshop. Nelson mostly watched online videos to gather ideas for constructing the dragon. He said there were a lot of resources available to learn from.
“There are lots of guys out there who are into cosplay (dressing up as a character), or filmmaking, or they just like to build stuff,” he said.
It’s only one example of the ways technology has changed filmmaking since Nelson started doing it, he said. From cameras to editing software to lighting, the process is more streamlined.
“Technically, you can film a lot cheaper now,” he said.
Nelson said it also means a film crew can be only 8 or 9 people. For his most recent project, he connected with some other local filmmakers. Plus, Nelson’s daughter Haley plays the main character in “Dragon Saga.” His son Knute will do the music and his son Leif will help Nelson with the editing. He and his wife, Liz, also have another daughter, Lena.
Although Nelson said he didn’t necessarily encourage his four adult children to pursue filmmaking because he knows how difficult the industry is, the family has made movies together since his kids were small. He would help them develop ideas and make them reality, like he did with his friends as a kid.
“They all came up with their own stories and then we filmed them with their buddies,” Nelson said.
Making movies based on his own ideas is a hobby now, and Nelson finds it an entertaining way to spend his spare time.
“You can create an idea and see it turn into something you can watch,” he said.