Wrenn Pacheco wouldn’t have her life any other way.
The mother of two boys and rancher alongside her husband, Arturo, Pacheco said she’s always loved telling her family’s story, one of agricultural production and ranching.
“We want to help people connect to where their food comes from,” Pacheco said. “I was listening to a podcast by a sheep farmer in Canada who had written a children’s book about her kids growing up on her operation. I thought, ‘That was cool, I can do that.’”
Pacheco began making notes on her phone about how she’d write and create a children’s book, but she said she “sat on those notes for a while.”
“I wasn’t quite ready to put it out in the world,” Pacheco said. “I showed it to Arturo and my mom. It’s a simple book that tells a story about us as ranchers, being parents, and raising our boys.”
Pacheco’s book, called “My Mommy and Daddy are Ranchers,” was published through Amazon self-publishing services, and is available online through Amazon and Kindle Direct. The book is illustrated by Abra Shirley. People can purchase the book at the couple’s Pacheco Beef storefront in Alma, as well as MHK Play Studio and Arrow Bodega in Manhattan. The family’s beef cuts and other products also can be found at those stores.
“We also share a family recipe in the back, plus some information about us and Abra Shirley, the illustrator,” Pacheco said. “Abra is from Frankfort, and she’s an amazing artist.”
Pacheco is a Texas native, and her husband Arturo is originally from New Mexico. They came to Manhattan in 2007 so Arturo could pursue a doctoral degree in ruminant nutrition. They lived in Manhattan until 2014, when they moved to Alma in Wabaunsee County. Pacheco had a photography business while her husband studied at K-State. They have two sons, Leo, 9, and Ross, 6.
“We wanted to stay in the area and raise our children in a rural setting, and that took us kind of south,” Pacheco said. “We were able to purchase a farmhouse and some land there.”
Arturo Pacheco operates a cattle nutrition consulting business with a national clientele list. The couple has been together for 20 years.
“Even as we were dating, we dreamed a lot about raising cows together,” Wrenn Pacheco said. “This is our dream job.”
Arturo Pacheco said it’s important to him to share with children where their food comes from.
“Wrenn’s work with her book is just a way to help make that information relatable to children,” Arturo Pacheco said.
“Getting to share that story ensures that our boys can one day, if they want to be, be stewards of the land and provide food for future generations,” Wrenn Pacheco said.
The Pachecos will soon release their cattle into the Flint Hills to graze on fresh grass, with new baby calves expected to arrive in September and October. Wrenn Pacheco said some of her family’s cattle are grass-fed but later given a grain-based diet with some hay, or roughage, mixed in.
“It’s a way to maximize performance in the most economical way possible,” Arturo Pacheco said. “The higher rate of gain we can get out of an animal, the more economical it is, and it reduces our carbon footprint for that matter. We’re basically fine-tuning the nutrition they need for proper growth. Grass-finished and grain-finished beef are very similar in nutritional values. We also just prefer the flavor.”
Wrenn Pacheco said she calls herself and Arturo first-generation Kansas ranchers, even though they both grew up in ranching families.
“We’re blessed to be here in this state,” Wrenn Pacheco said. “We’ve received enormous support and the opportunity to chase our dreams.”