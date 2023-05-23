For more than 15 years, Alicia Firstbrook-Stott has turned trash into treasure.

Firstbrook-Stott, an elementary school art teacher in the Wabaunsee school district, uses leftover supplies and other spare bits and pieces for her series “Junk of the Heart,” which has grown to more than 200 pieces. She said she can be an enjoyable creative expression for her students as well as for herself.

