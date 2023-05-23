For more than 15 years, Alicia Firstbrook-Stott has turned trash into treasure.
Firstbrook-Stott, an elementary school art teacher in the Wabaunsee school district, uses leftover supplies and other spare bits and pieces for her series “Junk of the Heart,” which has grown to more than 200 pieces. She said she can be an enjoyable creative expression for her students as well as for herself.
“I like to have fun,” she said. “It’s therapy.”
Firstbrook-Stott loved art as a child and received a scholarship to study art in college. She didn’t pursue that path because she wanted to have a more well-rounded background than only studying art.. She remembers getting a new jumbo box of crayons as a child and savoring it.
“I thought it was amazing,” “It even had a sharpener in the back. I think I remember keeping my favorite colors. I saved them because I didn’t want to use them.”
Firstbrook-Stott’s “Junk of the Heart” series is in part inspired by her childhood. She said her family didn’t have a lot and kept things in case they could come in handy later. That habit inspired her to keep things that might be considered “junk,” which she eventually put to use in her work.
“We kept everything, so I thought you kept everything,” she said. “Having ‘junk,’ you can use it for something…You didn’t waste anything.”
She said she actually didn’t like heart images when she started out because they can be “cheesy,” but she’s come to like them.
Firstbrook-Stott went through a difficult time in her life about 15 years ago, and the emotional challenges inspired the heart-shaped pieces she’s been doing since.
“The emotional impact led me to create the first one and then I just kept on going,” she said.
Some of the hearts are made of layers of dripping leftover paint from her students on spare bits of canvas or even platters. Others include bottle caps, beads, golf tees, crayon sharpenings and other scraps. Using such a variety of sometimes mismatched pieces creates its own challenge.
“It’s kind of like a puzzle,” she said.
Firstbrook-Stott said it also gives her the freedom to play and experiment without the pressure of create something specific, like a landscape painter trying to depict a scene realistically.
“The heart doesn’t always have to be perfect,” she said. “That’s not what it’s about.”
She’s displayed her work at Radina’s in Manhattan, The Columbian in Wamego and Buttonwood Art Space in Kansas City, Missouri.
Firstbrook-Stott, an assistant cross country coach for Wabaunsee High School, is also a member of the Columbian Artists Group, Friends Of The Konza Prairie, and the Daughters of the American Revolution, in addition to volunteering at Manhattan Arts Center.
“I like to be out and about,” she said.
However, she spends most of her time with her students. Firstbrook-Stott said she doesn’t have the desire to turn her own art into a full-time job.
“I still enjoy the classroom and being able to teach as my main job,” she said.
She said she enjoys learning what works best for each student and teaching in a small school with fewer students makes this easier to do. The more specialized education can be good for students who might not naturally be inclined toward art.
“I try to tune it to everyone’s abilities and learning styles, and especially because in a small school I feel very blessed I can do that,” she said.
Firstbrook-Stott also enjoys taking her students to local museums or arranging for artists, especially new and emerging artists, to speak to them. She said it shows them there are opportunities for them too.
“I want them to know they can actually see these artists,” she said. “It’s amazing what they can see. You don’t always have to study these dead old artists.”
Firstbrook-Stott has been purging some of her supplies after her school district closed a school and is in the process of consolidating buildings. She said the process has been stressful but has also been a good feeling.
“It really has been freeing,” she said. “I have lots of junk still and I’ll keep some of it…but I don’t want to keep collecting.”