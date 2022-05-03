Education is more than reading, math and science for Brandy Bruna.
Bruna, 4-H program assistant with Riley County Extension, goes into area classrooms and gives students a hands-on lesson that deviates from the everyday school activity. Bruna said she enjoys providing kids with supplemental education that might introduce them to a new interest.
“You never know what might spark,” she said.
Bruna was a member of 4-H in Marshall County growing up in Waterville. She said she and her brother spent a lot of time on their own living in a rural area, so she enjoyed the chance to be with friends during 4-H. Bruna was a shy kid, she said, so the project talks were also an opportunity to practice public speaking.
“Forcing me to get out there was great,” she said.
She participated in projects like food, visual arts and woodworking. She even raised a sheep for the fair in high school. She also showed her cat at the fair.
“Bless her heart, she went to the cat show once a year,” Bruna said. “She got her yearly bath.”
Bruna graduated from K-State in elementary education in 2002, and while applying for jobs, she found the listing for what has been her job since 2004. She described the role as her “ideal job” because it offers a variety of activities where no two days look the same she said, while also giving her a chance to use her background in education.
“What appealed to me was getting to do educational programming in a non-traditional sense,” she said. “I could go in, give kids that experience and then I could go on and do other things.”
Bruna goes into all USD 383 schools, as well as Flint Hills Christian School, Manhattan Catholic Schools and Riley County grade school. She’s also worked with the grade school in Olsburg in Pottawatomie County. She takes lessons on topics from food to table manners to hygiene. In one lesson, she and the students hatch chicks. Bruna also bakes bread with students, teaches them about table manners with a place setting or instructs them on proper handwashing, using a UV light to show spots they missed. She said she sometimes visits the same classrooms for several lessons, and the kids are excited to see what comes next.
“The kids are excited to see you,” she said. “They’re having an experience they might not normally have in the classroom. Like hatching chicks, especially for kids that live in town. And they remember you.”
Bruna, 43, said her favorite lesson is probably baking bread. Bruna loves to bake herself, she said, but the activity is also a popular one with students.
“It always goes right,” she said. “And the kids walk away with a new skill. … They’re always excited to take a loaf of bread home.”
John Jobe, Riley County Extension 4-H Agent, said Bruna is incredibly patient and is always willing to help, whether it’s someone else in the Extension office or a 4-H family.
Jobe said he was impressed by how Bruna adapted her programs and outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a time when many of her normal methods of connecting were shut down, he said, Bruna figured out ways to get out her lessons, such as moving them to a digital space.
“Not only did she continue doing the things she always did, but she expanded upon them,” Jobe said.
Bruna also helps with preparations for the Riley County Fair every summer, but the work begins as early as January. She said it is a huge undertaking and everyone in the Extension Office pitches in to make the event happen. This might be hiring judges or writing project descriptions for the fair book.
“Everybody in the office takes a chunk,” she said.
Bruna said sometimes students recognize her in public and excitedly share memories of her visits to their class. She said those interactions give her “the warm fuzzies.” Preparing some of the lessons is a lot of work, Bruna said, but it helps to know that the students enjoy them.
“Knowing how much the kids get out of it makes it worth it,” she said.