It’s been years since I picked up a novel by Danielle Steel.
I started eons ago with “Palomeno,” then skipped a few along the way, and ended up with “Vietnam.”
So, yes, I am considerably behind.
I suppose Steel continues to make most of her readers happy or content, at least, by putting out what seems like hundreds of novels in a year. I couldn’t even begin to read them all or try to play catch-up.
I decided to take a chance with just one of her most recent works, “Invisible.”
For the most part, she kept me interested.
I admire Steel for the explicit details she devotes to her characters. Her main focus in “Invisible” centers around an unwanted child named “Antonia Adams.”
At the time of her birth, Antonia was tiny, but regarded at first by her father, Brandon Adams, as the sweetest of angels. However, for Antonia’s mother, the baby couldn’t have arrived soon enough. Labor had been intense, lasting not for hours, but for days.
Fabienne, even throughout her pregnancy, was a strikingly beautiful French woman that Brandon originally met and fell in love with in Paris. She had aspirations of becoming a famous actress.
She quickly accepted Brandon’s proposal, and was thrilled to have the opportunity (more like an excuse) to go back to the states to live their lives: she, as a sought-after actress, and he, a successful businessman.
But, after such a difficult delivery, Fabienne didn’t want anything to do with her daughter. Communication between mother and daughter during Antonia’s maturing years was minimal. Antonia soon learned how to make herself “invisible.”
Brandon’s efforts to help mother and daughter unite became futile. Fabienne blamed her daughter for getting in the way of her career, and Brandon eventually just left Antonia alone to do what she did best: to disappear, because she thought that she had been the reason why her parents shouted and quarreled so often.
Brandon soon came to despise his wife. Her self-centeredness was so unappealing. And each time he looked at his daughter, he saw Fabienne.
Throughout the years, Antonia simply remained on her own, in her room or blending in with the walls. She wouldn’t form friendships until much later in college. She was like a fixture, something material, not human with her own sensitivities.
Her one favorite activity/escape was occasionally taking in a Saturday afternoon movie at the local theater. As time passed, she studied every movie and paid close attention to the actors and actresses. In short, she became an expert of film, and had high hopes of a screenwriting career.
To make living worse for all, Fabienne later walked out on her husband and daughter. Of course, Antonia couldn’t understand completely why her mother left, but still felt guilty, as if she had caused her parents to separate.
“Invisible” isn’t the best novel that I have read, but it kept me guessing if Brandon and Fabienne would work out their differences for Antonia’s sake. Deep down, Brandon loves his daughter because he is a part of her. However, his relationship with Fabienne was doomed from the start. He realized this all too late.
It’s Fabienne who really “disappeared,” who didn’t want the responsibility of caring for a child, and who wanted a more glamorous lifestyle, which Brandon couldn’t offer.
The ending may please or shock a few readers. I sensed that somehow Fabienne would always be narcissistic, no question about that. (Here lies a clue.)
Will Antonia settle for a screenwriting career, or will she want more?
Will she have the chance to reunite with her mother?
Will she forgive her parents?
One thing is true, there’s more to life than a storybook happy ending.
Carol A. Wright is a K-State graduate and freelance writer residing in Winfield.