Forty years ago, I tried out for the Manhattan High tennis team. Made the varsity as a freshman somehow, stumbled into a spot playing doubles with Bob Avery. Bob was a junior, the sort of guy who could write an essay, listen to his Walkman and carry on an intelligent conversation at the same time.

He knew the ropes. Knew how to win. Knew what it took to get to the state tournament, which we did. And just as importantly, knew — as did guys like Mike Haines and David Wallace, both seniors — which song to listen to before a match, what to eat and when, which of your opponents were jerks, and what to do about it.

