Forty years ago, I tried out for the Manhattan High tennis team. Made the varsity as a freshman somehow, stumbled into a spot playing doubles with Bob Avery. Bob was a junior, the sort of guy who could write an essay, listen to his Walkman and carry on an intelligent conversation at the same time.
He knew the ropes. Knew how to win. Knew what it took to get to the state tournament, which we did. And just as importantly, knew — as did guys like Mike Haines and David Wallace, both seniors — which song to listen to before a match, what to eat and when, which of your opponents were jerks, and what to do about it.
They had learned it from the guys before them, Michael Center — who won state as a senior the year before — and Darren McCullough, a football player playing tennis. Tough competitors.
Turns out I walked into a culture where winning was expected. When we got on the bus from our first meet — we played at Topeka West — and headed west on I-70, I suddenly had answers that a 15-year-old desperately needs. Who am I? I’m a tennis player for Manhattan High.
As required, I listened to “TNT,” a power-chord, chest-thumping growl by AC/DC, to get ready. I walked on that court to win.
The man is back in town.
I was pretty good. Never got a state medal. The desire burned plenty hot; maybe I just didn’t have the talent.
◊◊◊◊◊
Fast-forward 25 years. My first-born son made the varsity as a freshman, so I drove him up to the high school, put him on that bus to Topeka, wondering all the while: Wait, wasn’t I doing this just the other day?
He made it to state as a freshman. So did my nephew and my youngest son. They all did way, way better than I ever did. Came home with medals; competed at the highest level. The youngest brought home trophies, real big ones. I sat in the bag chair, went to get water or Gatorade, consoled after losses. Drove back home, west on that highway, listened to NPR. I was a tennis dad.
◊◊◊◊◊
Life took an unexpected twist. Divorce, remarriage, relocation. Lots of questions, lots of wonderful answers, lots of change. Tennis remained.
Three stepkids; the younger two took up the game, I think partly to humor me. Actually, entirely to humor me. I never pushed it; they’re just good kids.
The only one left at home of the entire brood now is the youngest stepson. He made varsity as a freshman, but then they canceled the season. He would’ve played on the team with my youngest son. Woulda been a very cool connection, not just for them but for me. They both played for Olathe West, an entirely new school; I got used to wearing Owl gear, although I kept my MHS tennis hoodie, T-shirt and cap, and wore them intermittently.
I also started wearing a ridiculous wide-brimmed hat. Mid-50s, three small bouts with skin cancer, another legacy of the hours on the court.
The pandemic cancellation meant my youngest lost a shot at another state title, and I lost a shot at one more time around that whole circuit. I never thought about that; there were far more important things going on.
I dropped in on it one more time, just for a day, to see Dan Harkin win state, the first one for MHS since MC. Gave him a bro-hug as he walked off that court. Took a look around, but didn’t get the lump in the throat. It had all moved on without me, as it should.
◊◊◊◊◊
But then… the stepson, a year ago, said: “I really want to make it to state.” I got out the ball-hopper, hauled him to the neighborhood courts, showed him what I knew, through soupy humidity, through snow flurries. You go out there to win, and here’s how you do it. Kick the first serve to the backhand, get to the net. When you’ve got your foot on their throat, don’t let them up.
‘Cuz I’m TNT.
Along came regionals, the make-or-break moment, and all of a sudden the kid plays like, well, like Bob Avery. The confidence, the desire…it elevates his younger doubles partner. They knock off the 2 seed in the quarters; they’re going to state.
And so I got in the car, drove to Topeka, sat beside a court where I once played Jeff Benson, and watched that kid line it up…as fate would have it, against Manhattan High. Those kids, Michael Hwang and Jackson Byerly, are worthy successors, direct descendants. Battlers.
Nobody played very well in that match. Nervy time. If they played 10 times, it might be 5-5. Dunno.
Came down to a couple of points, and my kid hit the first serve to the backhand and came in, and so I got to go back for the second day. I wore the ridiculous hat. By the end, he wore a medal.
◊◊◊◊◊
I say goodbye to the coaches, thank them for it all. I look back at those courts, one more time.
I turn east on 70 in an electric car. Music now comes through my phone, the choices determined by an algorithm rather than a radio DJ. Randomly, it’s Bob Dylan.
How does it feel?/
To be on your own/
With no direction home/
A complete unknown/
Like a rolling stone
I get the lump in the throat.
I hit the search button. Because, well, there’s only one way to handle this.