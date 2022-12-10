National Poinsettia Day is fast approaching — Dec. 12 to be exact. While I am sure the powers that be wanted a celebratory day, from what I have been seeing this year is that this may be a deadline day.

Have your poinsettias by Dec. 12 or you may not get any. This most likely applies to poinsettia partners, too! If you are asking what a poinsettia partner is, then put on your thinking cap and gather ‘round.

Tags

Recommended for you