I first wrote about my decision to work on my physical health back in August. I’m entering my eighth month of making different lifestyle choices, and I’ve lost about 40 pounds since then, which is incredibly mind-boggling to me.
I didn’t really want a specific weight to be the point of this journey, so I was mainly trying to get within an average BMI range. I also wanted to work on finding joy in being active and trying new, interesting recipes that left me feeling energized rather than lethargic.
I won’t lie, it’s been challenging at times to unlearn ideas that have been ingrained in me from a young age — things like your value to society correlates to how thin you are or aspiring to look like someone else. It’s still something that pops up into my head from time to time, but I remind myself I’m doing this for no one but myself.
In any case, with the new year well under way and some people also possibly looking to set new intentions for themselves, I thought I’d share a few lessons I’ve observed over the past few months. I’ve said it before, but I’m not a registered dietitian, nutritionist, trainer or whatever, but this is what I believe has worked for me.
Losing weight doesn’t magically solve all your problems
I used to think that if you looked like an Instagram fitness model, you had it made. I’m grateful I haven’t had to encounter too many serious problems in my life, so it almost seems silly to realize that after shedding a few pounds, I’m still just me at the end of the day. Any stressors you have in your life still need to be tackled afterward, which may require a bit more introspection.
Consistency is more important than intensity
Like I mentioned in my previous column, I’d get burnt out quickly from immediately trying to “eat clean” and work out every day all at once. It always felt too drastic and like too much effort so I’d give up. Kudos to anyone who can do that, but I’m definitely not wired that way. I took on small, gradual changes so that it was easier for me to get used to them. I found that going on walks and maybe squeezing in a 20-minute workout was more sustainable for me than trying to go ham for an hour every day, and I still saw changes over time.
Plateaus happen
In that same vein, there may be times where it doesn’t seem like you’re making any progress. There are a number of ways to measure progress that don’t involve the scale, like taking muscle measurements or seeing how your clothes fit. I’m glad I decided to take regular pictures because I don’t think I would’ve noticed the difference otherwise. Sometimes you can evaluate how you’re eating and how much you’re working out, but I felt like my habits were overall solid enough that I didn’t need to make any changes. I just kept doing what I was doing and after a few weeks, the noticeable changes picked back up again.
Be kind and forgiving to yourself
As much as I preach about self-care, there were definitely times I thought I was indulging too often and days I was super unmotivated to workout. I had to remind myself that’s completely OK and normal. Eating fried chicken for a meal or skipping a workout isn’t the end of the world. The point of me doing this was to make it a habit to be more active and fuel my body with nutritious foods to do those activities, but it’s only human to want to enjoy things or take a break. You have to live with the body you have, so lean into it rather than beat yourself up about it.