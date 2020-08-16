Some people made bread or took up knitting during quarantine; my hobby was potty-training my toddler.
His had been a difficult case up until that point. He was familiar with the toilet. He knew how to use it. He just didn’t want to.
We tried the recommended things, including sticker charts and an M&M or small piece of candy for every successful visit. We had first a potty chair and then special kid toilet seats. My sister even got him a bright green urinal shaped like a frog that’s made for little kids (well, little boys, obviously). It was cute, but in my opinion it’s a product whose novelty outpaces its practicality.
Despite all that, he still wasn’t going consistently, and we had a number of accidents.
We also tried this strategy involving pumping the kid full of beverages and then taking him to the bathroom every half hour, but that just seemed to make him dig in his heels, annoyed at being asked so often.
In April, though, with lots of extra time on our hands and nowhere to go, we didn’t have much of an excuse.
Staring at a homemade chart with Batman stickers, I was pondering the very sloooow progress we’d made so far.
My mom had said to me, “They say it’s as much about training the parents as it is the child.”
She’d said this more than once, and I probably should have been offended, but I knew she was right. We’d have to train the parents.
Or…
Maybe we could just train one parent.
I turned to my husband.
“When Logan is potty-trained, I’ll buy you a Nintendo Switch,” I offered.
Long story short, our kid is now potty-trained.
My husband had been wanting the Switch, the newest handheld video game system, for a while. We share money, so it’s not really some great gift to say I would buy it for him.
But he agreed because he said the deal would allow him to get this new toy guilt-free. They were in short supply this spring, but I told him I’d find a way to track one down if it meant not having to mop the floor or wash bedsheets as often.
Funny how a little incentive can make a difference. Maybe that wasn’t totally fair; I mean, we both had to be responsible for the training.
But then, since I’d just had a baby, I was pretty occupied most of the time, and he wasn’t about to make an argument about injustice.
I don’t want to sound too patronizing, here, but the new incentive also did make a change in my husband’s attitude toward potty-training. He was not only more consistent but more positive with our son. That, in turn, seemed to make a difference in the kid’s attitude.
Potty-training is messy, both literally and figuratively. I hope we’re better equipped to handle it when our second child is ready to use the potty.
If not, I’ll just hope there’s some new electronic device my husband wants.