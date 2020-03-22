This is a small matter, in the grand scheme of things. People are getting sick and dying, and so everything else takes a back seat.
But my high school senior son won’t ever get a chance to do all the things that seniors do. No “lasts,” no prom, no graduation. He had also made the state championship singles match in boys tennis for three straight years, winning once and finishing as the runner-up twice, and he had a chance at a 6A state title this spring. You can’t ever count on anything like that, but he was in a position to compete.
Years ago, I wrote a column about my own mourning when he quit playing baseball. I can’t help but do that again now, because — let’s just admit it — as parents we live vicariously, sitting in those stands. Or taking the prom pics. Or listening to their names come over the speakers in the graduation ceremony.
Poof. Just vanished.
My stepdaughter’s soccer team had a chance to do some real damage in 6A state, too. She’ll have another chance, I hope, since she’s a junior, and we’ll get to live vicariously next spring. My stepson will have another tennis season. But this spring: Gone.
The kids will be fine, of course. This experience will shape their lives in ways good and bad, in ways we can’t yet imagine.
We are spending a lot more time at home with each other now, and that’s mostly good. With four teenagers, we occasionally want to clobber them, but it is certainly bringing us closer together as a family.
We went out as a group to play some tennis the other day, and the sidewalks were filled with families out for a walk together. It felt like 1957.
We played Clue. We watched The Hunger Games. We have dinner together.
There’s something lost. There’s something gained. It hurts. It feels strangely clarifying. It’s terrifying. It brings out the worst and the best in all of us.
A high school senior’s prom, or the tennis trophies he won’t collect, have to be balanced against the time spent together, and the nature of the conversations we’re having now.
There’s something larger than yourself, son. There’s something larger than all of us. We’ve always told you that, and we’ve told you that it’s important to always keep that in mind, that there would come a moment when that’s all that matters.
This is that moment.