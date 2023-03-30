I woke up Wednesday more sore than I have been in years. I could barely lift my arm, and a searing pain flashed through my shoulder when I tried. My feet hurt. My quads hurt. One knee felt like the ligaments had stretched a little too far.
The pain was humbling, to be honest, but along with it I also felt pride and a kind of thrill that in our modern age you generally find only by playing competitive sports.
I’m making this sound really dramatic. I joined a rec league volleyball team. We played our first two matches on Tuesday (three games for each, first to 25 points).
God, it was so much fun.
Once upon a time, volleyball was a big part of my life.
I played lots of sports in my youth; they took up most of my free time. And though I participated in track and field longer than the other sports, volleyball is probably my favorite. It’s fast-paced, it’s exciting. There’s teamwork, strategy, split-second decision-making. It requires both finesse and power.
I played in high school, both for my school team and for a club team. I went to camps. My two sisters also played, so I had built-in practice buddies. Over the years, I played recreationally here and there, but I have small children. The pandemic happened. So it’s been a while.
Now I’m a 38-year-old mom whose main focus now is her kids’ activities. I’m very happy with those choices.
But getting on a volleyball court on Tuesday, I felt really in my element. As out of shape as I am, I was in familiar territory. I made some good hits. Got a block or two. Reluctantly dove for some balls.
I’m not trying to chase or recapture my high school days. I wouldn’t want to. But I saw how maybe over time I’d lost something of myself, and I saw that it’s still there.
It’s not just about getting exercise, either. It’s really about giving myself the time and space for something for no other reason than my own enjoyment. That enjoyment came from spending time with other women, away from my family, and from challenging myself.
It is a challenge, and I’m sure I’ll be sore every week for a while. As I wrote my name on the roster Tuesday, I paused at the blank asking for my age and birthdate. (Don’t they know you’re not supposed to ask women how old they are?) But I wrote it down anyway. Who really cares, right? I’m just glad I can still play a sport I love.