I woke up Wednesday more sore than I have been in years. I could barely lift my arm, and a searing pain flashed through my shoulder when I tried. My feet hurt. My quads hurt. One knee felt like the ligaments had stretched a little too far.

The pain was humbling, to be honest, but along with it I also felt pride and a kind of thrill that in our modern age you generally find only by playing competitive sports.

