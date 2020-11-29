I am increasingly surrounded by ghosts. Like, for instance, the Pizza Hut Lady.
It hit me the other day, driving by the shuttered red-roofed building at the corner of Seth Child and Claflin. I used to drive there with my buddies during open lunch at Manhattan High. It was an all-you-can-eat buffet, and, as 17-year-old high school athletes, we could destroy their inventory in minutes.
We floored it back to Manhattan High, taking Westview as a shortcut, approaching warp speed at the bottom of the hill. The city government put in some traffic circles on that route a few years later, no doubt in response, to eliminate the Le Mans act. We always made it back before the bell, and of course fought the powerful urge to nap from 1:30 to 3 from the resulting food coma. We all graduated, so there’s that.
The Westloop Pizza Hut building is now empty, a quiet reminder. Pizza is really now just for carryout and delivery, and there’s a much smaller replacement Hut for that fairly nearby on Kimball. I should note that the Aggieville Pizza Hut, the second one in the chain’s existence, went kaput a few years ago, with much more fanfare. I remember lots of city-league team season-ending banquets there, and birthday parties. We played Three Dog Night on the jukebox.
But for me, it’s the Westloop branch that summons the ghosts. I can see us there, shoveling down the pepperoni; I can hear our raunchy stories, 17-year-old guy lockerroom stuff, funny really only to ourselves. I can see the unfortunate middle-aged woman who sat near us more than once; her raised brows and widened eyes indicated that she had taken in some of the raunch. We were at least mature enough to be embarrassed, I guess. The Pizza Hut Lady.
We also went there after Manhattan High football games Friday nights, a few blocks away. I can smell the ovens, right now. Somebody unscrewed the top of the parmesan shaker, yuk yuk yuk. We split pitchers of Coke. I can hear REO Speedwagon on the jukebox. Seems like everybody is wearing gigantic down coats. I have no idea why memory works that way. We didn’t grow up in Alaska.
I feel these waves of memory hit me in other places around town, sometimes. They make me happy, actually, and alive. Wistfulness means that I can still “feel the blood shiver in my bones,” and that’s pretty much everything. (Bruce Springsteen quote there. He’s been singing about this stuff lately. Probably that’s where I get it.)
The west side of the old stadium, where I used to run stairs, had graffiti on the underside of the concrete, in the abandoned dungeon, that went back to the 1960s. I felt the presence of those ghosts, even up to 10 years ago, when I found somebody’s graffiti from the year I was born, the year I graduated high school, the year my first kid was born. All that is gone now, but I can see it in my mind’s eye now, just as I could see the graffiti for real in 1986, and 1995, and 2012. Ghosts of ghosts, I guess.
In Ahearn, I can still feel the rumble coming up through my feet of the metal bleachers from that game against the Soviets when Curtis Redding dunked it. Walking through the door on Moro into Kite’s, I can hear my buddy’s college-age voice as the DJ.
At Baker Field, I can see the white baseball disappearing over the fence in left-center, my lone career dinger. I feel the adrenaline surge as I round first, my feet hardly touching the dirt; the blood shivers in my bones. I drive by the piano place over the viaduct and I can smell the spilled Dr. Pepper in the carpet. It used to be Skate Plaza, the weekend home of my 6th-grade ghost.
My mom passed away earlier this year, and I still look for her, reading on that little red couch. I walk by the room of one of my kids, finding only an empty bed. They dug up the high school tennis courts this summer, but I can see my kids practicing there, a decade ago. My own 18-year-old ghost is still there, too, playing that match against that one blond kid from Salina Central. Wonder where he is these days.
I see my wife every day for real, but her past lives also surround me. On Beechwood Terrace, her just-out-of-high-school self is still standing there telling me she, uhh, has other plans for the night. Damn. That ghost haunted me once. Now it makes me smile, because eventually, one day she smiled back. The ghosts change. Maybe they talk to each other.
Life takes a winding path. The Pizza Hut closes. But there will be new tennis courts, and the old ones — and our old selves, and those we love, and the memories we all made — are never really gone.