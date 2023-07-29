“Barbie” met every expectation I had and retaught me not only to be more comfortable in my own skin but to be more comfortable with my femininity.

Before even stepping into the movie theater I was reminded of the body I reside in. I went to see the iconic pink movie with a few friends, and we decided to dress up for it. This meant I spent my Saturday walking around Emporia looking like a real-life doll.

