No question about there being an abundance of “live” theatre and serious music available in Europe’s larger cities, as a recent tour of London, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and Berlin showed me once again. But unlike all my previous visits Over There, which were manageable with “old school” travel savvy together with a few maps and phrase books, you now really do need smart-phone-level tech to get around, both site to site and city to city. So, opening tip: don’t leave home without such a device in hand and the skill set required to make full use of it.
London’s West End, like New York’s Broadway, has found that more theatre-goers these days are drawn to pop musicals than to legitimate stage, so there are fewer plays on offer. But the Royal National Theatre can still be relied on for dramatic works in each of its three houses.
The biggest of these, the Olivier, is hosting a lavish new production of Brian Friel’s nostalgic 1990 memory saga depicting scenes from August 1936 in the Irish village of Ballybeg, “Dancing at Lughnasa.” Its narrator’s language is poetic, its action nonviolent, its tone wistful, ultimately poignant, its hold on one’s attention, uncannily powerful.
At the NT’s mid-sized stage, the Lyttleton, audiences are being treated to Jack Thorne’s docudrama, “The Motive and the Cue,” an intriguing depiction of the internecine conflict in the run-up to the 1964 Broadway production of “Hamlet” starring Richard Burton and directed by Sir John Gielgud. The play draws much of its punchy power from lines found in Burton’s fellow cast-member Richard Sterne’s “A Journal of Rehearsals.” A theatre lover’s “insider look” treat.
The Donmar Warehouse remounting of Noel Coward’s overtly vicious dramedy, “Private Lives,” has to be counted a success, measured in force of impact. Hard to believe this script could have made it on stage in 1930, even in London, or that its jokes could ever have seemed funny, even back in pre-sexual liberation days. Whether Coward meant his message to be as dark as the Donmar redo makes it, there’s no question that his story is unhappy to the bone.
The Jermyn Street Theatre’s little black box contained yet another grim depiction of destructive interpersonal relations, Timberlake Wertenbaker’s take on “Jules and Jim,” the Henri-Pierre Roche novel most of us know as a Truffaut film. Threesomes are often unstable, those made up of two men and a woman notoriously so. No surprise then that all falls apart when Kath adds her female volatility to what is a mostly stable male bond. Eloquently acted and right in your face as the action always is here, this was an impressively depressing show.
On Mondays the Arts Theatre offers something called “Austentatious,” a supposedly new-on-the-night, made-up “novel” in the style of Jane Austen. The night of my visit, the title picked “at random” felt planted, but whether the cast set themselves up or not the story they improvised, a murder mystery, wasn’t Austenesque in either genre or quality of grace and wit. Still, its costumery and an overall silliness of presentational style kept it from being a dead loss.
London is of course rich in musical resources. Wigmore Hall offers full-length chamber music programs every evening and one-hour lunchtime recitals Sundays and Mondays. On a recent Sunday “Coffee Concert” the youthful Esme Quartet squeezed Beethoven’s Op. 18, No. 6 and Mendelssohn’s Op. 80 F-minor into an hour by emphasizing speed over sensitivity. It’s sad to hear talented young musicians show off their skills rather than serve the music in performances they’ll likely look back on with chagrin from their maturity. Next day, as if in response, the Sitkovetsky Trio gave both composers the respect they deserved, treating smaller works—an “Allegretto in B-flat” by Beethoven and Mendelssohn’s “Piano Trio No. 2 in C-minor”— with a full measure of integrity and care. As for Sam Perkin’s 2016 “Freakshow” that opened the Trio’s program, quality of execution is hard to assess when it’s not possible to estimate the worth of the work itself. They seemed to give it their best. The secluded venue of St. John’s Smith Square holds an annual Baroque Music Festival that celebrates work by the likes of Bach, Handel, and Telemann. This year’s finale featured musicians from the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment playing works by—surprise!—Bach, Handel, and Telemann. Those original-era instruments can be cranky, but their sound is sweet. A Michael Tilson Thomas-led London Symphony Orchestra performing an all-Brahms program featuring Christian Tetzlaff playing the Violin Concerto, and the Serenade No. 1 was too inviting to resist despite its requiring a visit to the dreaded Barbican Centre. It turned out being well worth the effort. The Serenade, symphonic in all but name, radiated its verve with compelling charm, and Tetzlaff’s muscular take on the concerto never overstated its message.
Theatre and Concerts in London, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and Berlin, May/June 2023 Commentary by Ben Nyberg
In Amsterdam, the grand cathedral to attend for classical music large and lavish is of course the fabled Concertgebouw, home to the Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century, one of the world’s premier period music ensembles. Their Beethoven Festival this May offered a program which opened with fortepianist Alexander Melnikov delivering an “Emperor” concerto both bold and elegant, a performance so masterful that its impact lingered even after the final chords of the exhilarating reading of the “Eroica” Symphony that closed this “heroic” concert had sounded.
Two-work programs are rare, single work programs rarer still. Yet there are some works elaborate and extensive enough to require more than an hour uninterrupted to unfold. Such a one is Mahler’s sprawling “Symphony No. 7”. Because of its demands on players and listeners alike, it seldom appears on concert programs. To his credit, Maestro Daniel Harding chose to tackle it with the prestigious Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and let the Concertgebouw crowd be the judge. After giving it their rapt attention for nearly ninety minutes, our audience needed only an instant to offer it resounding approval. It was indeed a massive triumph.
The Concertgebouw’s recital hall hosted the world-class Takacs Quartet playing Haydn, Britten, and Ravel. It was a joy to be reminded of just how deep and innovative Papa’s genius was by four artists who valued it. Ravel’s single quartet masterpiece shone with its accustomed glory. Britten’s Op. 25, previously unfamiliar to me, proved a meaty combination of traditional structure and language shaped by the dark perspective of a 1941 world at war.
Hamburg is home to one of the architectural wonders of this century, the sky-flying Elbphilharmonie. It’s quite an “escalation” to reach the lofty performance halls, but well worth the ride. Speaking of which, the Noah Quartett gave Haydn’s “Rider” Quartet (Op. 74, No. 3) a tastefully zesty outing here in a recital that also included Ligeti’s almost listener friendly “Quartet No. 1, Metamorphoses nocturnes,” a tribute to his mentor Bartok, and the delicious, densely scored yet luminous “Quartet No. 1” by native son Johannes Brahms.
Hamburg also boasts one of Germany’s finest opera houses, renowned both for daring and soundness. Samples of each included a visually surreal and vocally impressive “Tales of Hoffmann” with Matthew Polenzani in the title role and Pretty Yende taking on all four soprano leads, and the world premiere of a seventy-minute spectacle equally weird to watch and to hear, “Venere e Adone.” Conductor Kent Nagano saw that the pit orchestra delivered exacting instrumental support to each work. That Act 4’s famous “Diamond” aria and climactic sextet were both dropped from “Tales” was sad, as was all the work that went into “Venere e Adone”.
In Berlin, the grand but utilitarian Philharmonic Hall, designed to give every seat a clear view of the stage, legendary conductor Daniel Barenboim led the legendary Berlin Philharmonic in a program that opened with Faure’s ravishing “Pelleas et Melisande Suite,” continued with Wagner’s “Wesendonck Lieder” sung by internationally celebrated Elina Garanca with intensity that was felt, even with no verse translation, and closed with a polished reading of Franck’s sumptuous D-Minor Symphony. As always, satisfaction expected, satisfaction delivered.
Of all the strange events attended on this circuit, the Komische Oper production of Handel’s “Saul” may have been the strangest. Billed as a staged oratorio, it was played with the subversive goal of remaking a religious text into a tale of gay pride. Whether such a deliberate undermining of this work’s thematic purpose falls within the scope of legitimate artistic license is of course open to debate. Personally, it felt more like mere mockery than sly satiric redirection, but that may just be the depth of my respect for Handel speaking.
All told, an exhausting but rewarding journey among the cultural riches of four culturally rich cities. Closing tip to self: travel even lighter next time, and to fewer places. You’ll waste less time in transit and so enjoy more quality time. And don’t forget that smart phone.