No question about there being an abundance of “live” theatre and serious music available in Europe’s larger cities, as a recent tour of London, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and Berlin showed me once again. But unlike all my previous visits Over There, which were manageable with “old school” travel savvy together with a few maps and phrase books, you now really do need smart-phone-level tech to get around, both site to site and city to city. So, opening tip: don’t leave home without such a device in hand and the skill set required to make full use of it.

London’s West End, like New York’s Broadway, has found that more theatre-goers these days are drawn to pop musicals than to legitimate stage, so there are fewer plays on offer. But the Royal National Theatre can still be relied on for dramatic works in each of its three houses.

Recommended for you