The renowned Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, which has been playing “conductorless” concerts at Carnegie Hall and around the world since 1972, presented a program of works by Respighi, Chopin, and Schubert for a gathering of classical music fans in McCain Auditorium this past Tuesday. The evening was highlighted by a dazzling display of keyboard skills by rising-star pianist Alessio Bax.
Of course the OCO doesn’t actually make do without a leader. It’s just that their leader doesn’t stand in a position of command on a raised platform, just sits among them like, say, first violin in a string quartet. In the OCO, the person in that chair becomes a quasi-concertmaster, a first-among-equals leader. The OCO further democratizes things by rotating the leader role.
Because of the nature of music performance, orchestral democracy can function only in a climate of total cooperation, total commitment to a single goal. Meaning that every last temperamental/interpretive difference among the players must be fully ironed out before they can presume to go public. That the OCO has been doing this now for 50+ years is remarkable.
Having a “core membership” of some 15-20 strings and a lesser set of wind and brass, they have quite a choice of repertory available to them: so much Bach and Handel, Haydn and Mozart, not to mention the 200 years since. Good as was what they chose to program, with that trove of authentic musical riches on tap, it was a bit disappointing that they opted almost entirely for arrangements/adaptations of original compositions.
Respighi’s 1931 “Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No. 3” is a set of four pieces for strings only. Not as often heard as his more familiar “Pines of Rome” and “Fountains of Rome,” it was a welcome if mostly somber look at a lesser work revealing this composer’s fascination with resurrecting and “translating” older music into more modern settings while retaining much of the character (and tonality) of the original manuscripts.
Chopin’s “Concerto No. 2 in F Minor” for piano and orchestra, as performed on this occasion, featured a score “arranged/adapted” for string orchestra, which nevertheless leaves the virtuosic soloist’s taxing role unchanged. Interestingly, it’s really Chopin’s first concerto, written in 1829, when he was only 19. It certainly is full of youthful exuberance with more fussy frills and elaborate scurries up and down the keyboard than you can count—in short, a glorious display piece for the nimble and forceful fingers of soloist Bax.
After intermission we were treated to a work titled “Chamber Symphony in B-flat Major” supposedly composed by Franz Schubert, but actually a 2007 “arrangement” of his 1828 “Piano Sonata D.960”. Whereas winds and brass were written out of the Chopin score, here they were written in as part of transforming the work from solo piano to orchestra. Given the OCO’s capabilities, the hybrid work naturally received a fluent and well-voiced reading.
It’s always a pleasure to hear this legendary ensemble perform. The musical banquet they delivered may have seemed a little less than fully satisfying, but their “presentation” skills were, as always, spot on.