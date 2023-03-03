The renowned Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, which has been playing “conductorless” concerts at Carnegie Hall and around the world since 1972, presented a program of works by Respighi, Chopin, and Schubert for a gathering of classical music fans in McCain Auditorium this past Tuesday. The evening was highlighted by a dazzling display of keyboard skills by rising-star pianist Alessio Bax.

Of course the OCO doesn’t actually make do without a leader. It’s just that their leader doesn’t stand in a position of command on a raised platform, just sits among them like, say, first violin in a string quartet. In the OCO, the person in that chair becomes a quasi-concertmaster, a first-among-equals leader. The OCO further democratizes things by rotating the leader role.

Tags

Recommended for you