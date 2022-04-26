This past Friday the Manhattan Arts Center Theatre Company opened a three-week run of Lionel Bart’s 1960 multi-award-winning musical “Oliver!” in its Grosh Performance Hall. Yes, you read that right: three weeks, nine presentations, six more coming up April 29-May 1 and May 6-8. So plenty of time to work it onto your entertainment calendar.
And you’re definitely going to want to do that because this gig is a knockout. What that means is, first, the material itself is as good as it gets, book, lines, and music. “Oliver!” being grounded in Dickens and jam-packed with terrific catchy songs and ensemble numbers, is as rich in sheer melodic bliss as “South Pacific” or “My Fair Lady.”
Second, and if you’re actually playing it live even more crucial, you absolutely have to have a super cast. A big musical will give a big boost to big talent, but it will hang weaklings out to dry. So that’s where the strength of our local crew matters so much, all the more so because there are so many key roles to fill.
Of course the heart of the show is Oliver himself. Everything is on him, a heavy burden to load onto a child actor. Enter Harrison Thomas, stage-experienced enough to carry himself with assurance yet still able to radiate an urchin’s engaging innocence. Completing the trifecta, he also has just the sweet, pure treble needed to voice his songs (most notably “Where is Love?” and “Who Will Buy?”) and the gift to sing them in tune.
Aubrianna Smith may not strike you initially as a perfect match for The Artful Dodger, but it doesn’t take more than a few measures of “Consider Yourself” to get with the new look and be swept up in the rambunctious London scene.
It isn’t long before The Dodger leads Oliver to the lair of homeless kiddy thieves under the guidance and protection of Fagin, portrayed with irresistible verve (and charming sleaze) by Andrew Smith, who must exhibit nimbleness in both fancy footwork and patter songs (“Got to Pick a Pocket or Two” and “Reviewing the Situation”).
Where Fagin presides, his star pupil Bill Sikes is bound to lurk, and lurk and scowl and lash out is what the nasty black-coated menace, as played to the teeth by Donald Davis, flings brutally square in our faces (e.g., “My Name”).
Yet with even greater scorn at his hopelessly faithful girlfriend Nancy (Alicia Willard, who has the bittersweet task of bringing down the house with her showstopper lament, “As Long as He Needs Me”). She must also lead the rowdy romp, “Oom-Pah-Pah,” which because of the film version I can’t help associating with the smuggling of Oliver out of Sikes’s keeping rather than just a benign production number.
David May’s Mr. Bumble helps get the whole show off to a winning start with his stentorian command of all things workhouse—except for the unstoppable Widow Corney (Lainee Ross) who won’t submit to intimidation.
“Boy for Sale” is so powerful a statement, made all the more poignant by its brazen message.
Not to be overlooked are those who help Oliver weave the magical tapestry of “Who Will Buy?”— Rose Seller Kathryn Huffman, Strawberry Seller Emma Loura, Knife Grinder Michael Hulbert and MIlkmaid Lainee Ross yet again. In fact several members of the cast deserve merit points for taking on an extra role or two as well as serving in ensembles.
Dance is vital to “Oliver!” and it doesn’t erupt spontaneously. It has to be planned. Suliel Sapp choreographed most of the show with her customary sense of possibilities, but the ubiquitous Lainee Ross, though uncredited in the program, conceived the exceptional designs for “That’s Your Funeral” and “Be Back Soon.”
Truly, there’s not room here to mention all who contributed, both on stage and off, to the deeply satisfying success of this achievement. You know who you are, how you helped and that your contributions were and are appreciated.
But closing thanks must be given the trusty though invisible 11 member pit band that, even out of sight, managed to give instrumental backbone to the whole show, and to the lighting and sound technicians who keep us in touch with the stage.
Finally, what to say but that once again Penny Cullers pulled it off. With a little help from her friends, sure. But overall responsibility rests with her, so she gets standing applause for this one.