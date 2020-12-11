Not even Charles Dickens himself in his wildest dreams could have imagined the role his modest 1843 tale “A Christmas Carol” would continue to play in the popular imagination of subsequent generations all the way to the present day. Wikipedia’s article on its “adaptations” contains several hundred entries in multiple genres. Nearly every year, another new version gets added to the list. Seems we just can’t get too much of it.
One of the more recent of these derivative spinoffs, Mark Brown’s 2004 seriocomedy “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge” (not to be confused with Bruce Bueno de Mesquita’s 2001 short novel of the same name), was picked to be this year’s pandemic-restricted holiday offering by the Manhattan Arts Center Theater Company. Directed by MAC vet Kim Riley, it premiered in the Grosh Performance Hall this past Friday to a “select” audience of the masked and distanced. Final week shows are this week, Dec. 11-13.
What to say first but that our community is fortunate indeed to have among us so dedicated a team of performing artists together with their supporting cadre of technical and logistical workers willing to keep live theater going during these difficult times. We may not be able to deliver it just now, but they deserve a standing ovation from us all.
As for the play in question, I’d really like to get into the core question of motivation, but since I can’t really do that without stepping into plot “spoiler” territory, I’ll just say that it is in fact a genuine ponderable which may leave some post-attendees scratching their heads.
Structural and thematic issues aside, there’s much to admire in the local production. For openers, kudos to all the players who managed, despite their transparent masks, to speak their speeches trippingly and with clear articulation. (Notable deliberate exceptions: Suzanne Renberg’s Mrs. Dilber, whose broad cockney accent forcefully sets comprehensibility aside in favor of assertiveness, and Frank Siegle’s Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, whose muddled moans and mutters require the services of a translator. Holly Emmerich does her best to oblige.)
Then there are the costumes. Victorian period wear is always a joy to behold in itself. Add a dash of wigs, robes, and other trappings of British court rituals. And cap it off with some of the weirdest witness garb ever paraded. Blithe spirit of Christmas Past (Sherri Minick) and that other Ghost, the faceless claw-pawed one already cited for poor diction, and clanky Jacob Marley (Joseph Nilges) are especially splashfully decked out.
As for the actual acting assignments, Scrooge himself (Donald Houston) shines super-grumpy in the starring role. But the wise and savvy barrister Solomon Rothschild (Brent Weaver) is fully up to the task of opposing him. Presiding over all from her lofty perch, acerbic and gavel-happy Judge Sylvia R. Pearson (Audrey Artis) does her utmost to enforce order in the court, assisted (and impeded) by the unpredictable antics of Bailiff Connolly (Kelsey Thomas).
Finally, we have what might be called “the normals,” those whose sober testimony provides most of the “reminder” details from Dickens’s story some may need refreshing. Fred (Anthony Belin), Sara Wainwright (Mary Siegle) and Bob Cratchit (Steven Bennett) may not get the big lines, but they provide stabilizing evidence in what might begin to feel like a runaway ride.
Here’s looking forward to a new normal new year when we can gather again.