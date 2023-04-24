The Manhattan Arts Center Theatre’s 2022-23 season ends on a high note with a three-week run of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaboration, 1959’s irresistibly tuneful “Alpine” musical, “The Sound of Music.” Final shows in the Center’s Grosh Performance Hall: April 28-May 5-7.

Over the past several years MAC’s presentations have conclusively demonstrated that it is possible for a small, way, way off Broadway company to compress a blockbuster spectacle, even one requiring orchestral support, to a size capable of being fit within the walls of a modest “black box” of playing space, and all without degrading its essential impact. So when “Music” was announced for this spring, I couldn’t exactly scoff. Their track record was just too good.

