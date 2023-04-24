The Manhattan Arts Center Theatre’s 2022-23 season ends on a high note with a three-week run of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaboration, 1959’s irresistibly tuneful “Alpine” musical, “The Sound of Music.” Final shows in the Center’s Grosh Performance Hall: April 28-May 5-7.
Over the past several years MAC’s presentations have conclusively demonstrated that it is possible for a small, way, way off Broadway company to compress a blockbuster spectacle, even one requiring orchestral support, to a size capable of being fit within the walls of a modest “black box” of playing space, and all without degrading its essential impact. So when “Music” was announced for this spring, I couldn’t exactly scoff. Their track record was just too good.
But I did have my concerns. First, beloved works demand extra measures of TLC. Especially works with children performing key roles that absolutely have to be done just right night after night for the work to work. Even more so if those roles involve singing, and the singing has to be pitch perfect and in harmony and rhythm with others. So my big pre-show worry was less about solving a problem like Maria and more about finding seven kids who can act, sing, dance as well and reliably as adults.
Then on opening night the spectacle held the full attention of a full house with a truly overpowering full-ensemble effort. Not only were both singing and acting delivered glitch free by the entire roster of nearly thirty performers — yes, including all seven Von Trapp children — but with a strength and clarity that consistently exceeded expectations.
Naturally in so large a family of players, not all deserving members can be properly credited. But some few pivotal-role actors must be acknowledged. At the very heart of it all, is the troubled but ever cheerful postulant Maria, Sarah Slightom, whose charm can make the Von Trapp kids (and the audience) care about the frothy mnemonics of “Do-Re-Mi” and so much more.
MAC stalwart as Captain von Trapp has to convince us (and does) that a repressed martinet trying to manage a pack of unruly kids with a whistle can be redeemed on overhearing music sung by those same kids.
No one better to convey the kindness and caring of the Mother Abbess than Linda Uthoff, who has been seeing to the vocal needs of Manhattan as both soloist and director of music at Manhattan High School for over twenty years. An anchor for that stunning chorus of nuns.
And that’s just three of the visible stage people. Not to be overlooked, the sound crew’s skillful integration of face mics and projection system deserve much credit for the crispness and volume level of dialog and song. The light program and crew helped maintain the tone and focus of the action throughout. The capable “Burrack Backstage Band” offered essential instrumental support. The costume design team truly outdid themselves in making so, so many splendid period outfits for so many performers, in some cases more than one per customer. Finally, there’s the magnificent set that works so well to frame the action first to last.
Thank you, dear Director Penny Cullers for yet another local masterpiece of beautifully supervised stagecraft. You are a most generous gift to our community.