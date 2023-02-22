This past weekend the Manhattan Arts Center acting company opened a two-week run in the Grosh Performance Hall of Tony Kushner’s 1988 fantasy drama. Final shows, February 24-26, and if you’re a fan/supporter of local/live theater and haven’t already seen or booked seats for it, trust me, this is one not to miss.
I say this without fear of contradiction because it’s a production that truly has everything. From the moment you walk into MAC’s “black box” space and come face to face with one of the most splendidly stunning sets I recall ever seeing there (hint: quite a long time). It truly casts a spell, demands your attention, both draws you in and warns you to worry what portends. Many thanks to all who dreamed it up and brought its design into reality.
Which turns out being a comically intriguing, mystifying and often deceptive mix of competing, sometimes seemingly contradictory story lines, all summoned up at the behest of a (would-you-believe?) wand-wielding sorcerer. The plot is constantly evolving with enough twists and turns to make your head spin, so there’s no time to pause and ask yourself what’s going on, no time for things to slow down enough for your mind to wander.
Not to say that they mightn’t be mightily tempted to wander off in admiration of the gorgeous period costumes modeled by the players. Given that several of them manifest in separate identities, there’s an abundance of fancy costumery to appreciate.
Thanks to Peggy Riley for putting together so imaginative an array.
And just in case you may be wondering why such an unwonted elevation of expression in the language of this commentary, you can blame it all on the infectious nature of Kushner’s willful employment of opulent oratorical skills for the residents of his depicted magic milieu. It’s really quite Shakespearean, the way he lays it on.
Like the Bard, he’s big on large speeches. More than just large, largely spoken. Over the top. To the point where hamming it up becomes a feature rather than a flaw, an essential piece of the comic schtick underlying the whole show.
Shakespeare’s comedy “The Tempest” (c. 1611) seems a rough template for Corneille’s “The Illusion” (1646). Corneille’s wizard, Alcandre, strongly resembles Prospero. In both cases their magic is transformative. Both have clumsy, resentful servants (Caliban, Amanuensis). Both preside over love affairs wherein a man must prove himself to win a fair maiden’s heart (Ferdinand, Calisto).
So what more natural than that so much of the action is “told” rather than “shown,” and in extended, colorful speeches. Of course such speeches demand superior acting/speaking skills.
Again, as with the impact of the set, the uniformly professional-level quality of this cast powered the overall best-presented cooperative stage show I’ve seen here in many a year. Too many individual characters to include here, but the collaborative team members must be named: veterans Fred Darkow, Ashley Arnold-Hopkins, Alicia Santee-Davis, and Donald Davis are all sturdy pillars familiar to MAC’s stage; we have to hope that Bryce Rader, Luke Holt, and Ian Boyd-Duncan, more recent additions to MAC’s productions, will keep sharing their talents with us; and newcomer knockout Nechelle Williams is surely a rising star in MAC’s future shows.
Finally, hats off to Chuck Leonard for using his own magical directorial powers to bring this complex vision so tellingly into being.