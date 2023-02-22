This past weekend the Manhattan Arts Center acting company opened a two-week run in the Grosh Performance Hall of Tony Kushner’s 1988 fantasy drama. Final shows, February 24-26, and if you’re a fan/supporter of local/live theater and haven’t already seen or booked seats for it, trust me, this is one not to miss.

I say this without fear of contradiction because it’s a production that truly has everything. From the moment you walk into MAC’s “black box” space and come face to face with one of the most splendidly stunning sets I recall ever seeing there (hint: quite a long time). It truly casts a spell, demands your attention, both draws you in and warns you to worry what portends. Many thanks to all who dreamed it up and brought its design into reality.

