From left, Ingrid-Eulalia Patterson, Joe Nilges and Ashley Arnold-Hopkins act out a scene during a rehearsal Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, of “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall” at Manhattan Arts Center. The play follows eight intertwined stories in a Midwestern mall on the last day of shopping before the holiday. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Now that the big family feasts of Thanksgiving are history, it’s clearly time to turn our attention to the even bigger holiday festival of Christmas. Right on cue, Manhattan Arts Center Theatre is gifting us with the committee-composed stage-piece from 2018, “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall.” Final week shows in the Grosh Performance Hall, Dec. 9-11.
It’s a stage piece rather than a play because rather than being a series of episodes in a single narrative it’s a collection of vignettes each with its own set of characters and story. It was committee-composed by the foursome of Lynne Halliday, James Hindman, Arlene Hutton and Craig Pospisil. Printed programs carry no bio notes, we we’re left to wonder who they are and whether each of them wrote one or more of the segments or if all four collaborated on every segment.
Also missing from the program is any mention of the titles given to each of the mini-scenes, presumably by those who wrote those bits and possibly with a view to providing some sort of unifying thematic concept. Also, because the cast and the characters are presented as separate lists on different pages, Dan Watkins’ star turn as Santa goes uncredited.
So much for editorial glitches. As for production values, MAC’s take was wholly up to its customary high standards. The set itself, complete with mega-screen providing depth perspective, walks us straight into the central hallway of Evergreen Mall.
Once the mall’s shoppers and idlers begin showing up, it’s evident that costume designer Peggy Riley has outfitted each of them with thoughtful consideration to the tones and tempers of their individual personalities.
Lighting and sound (including the miking of actors’ voices, which sometimes came out painfully loud) were both managed with that skill which draws no attention to itself while focusing ours exclusively on the stage. Thanks, Jimilee and Kim Riley.
The show seems to have been conceived by its makers for a cast of six, three women, three men, each taking on multiple roles. MAC’s production by contrast is a study in inclusion with a cast of seventeen. That’s far too many to name here. You know who you are, and understand the special value of your contribution to what was decidedly a team effort. You fully deserved your share in the closing applause.
But the most significant takeaway is that inclusiveness, far from diminishing the quality of the performance, actually enhanced it by personalizing the unique identities of the characters portrayed.
How about message? Again, given the diversity of the script’s authorship, we’ve no way to know if there was any general agreement among the writers to pursue any single thesis. But for most of the scenes, the common thread seems to be a divisive issue that has two people seriously at odds with one another, which issue manages somehow to get resolved during the course of a few minutes, either through mutual accommodation or by outside intervention.
If such happy ending scenarios are intended as object lessons, for either adults or children, in how to resolve differences, I have to say they’re pretty unrealistic, hence far from persuasive. If on the other hand they’re merely depicting the “miracle” of how the Christmas spirit can quite suddenly silence the “Bah! Humbug!” and sweeten the outlook of the grumpiest Scrooge among us, which is most likely this soft-hearted pageant’s intent, who among us would argue with that? Thanks to Director Kim Riley for reminding us.