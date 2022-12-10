Now that the big family feasts of Thanksgiving are history, it’s clearly time to turn our attention to the even bigger holiday festival of Christmas. Right on cue, Manhattan Arts Center Theatre is gifting us with the committee-composed stage-piece from 2018, “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall.” Final week shows in the Grosh Performance Hall, Dec. 9-11.

It’s a stage piece rather than a play because rather than being a series of episodes in a single narrative it’s a collection of vignettes each with its own set of characters and story. It was committee-composed by the foursome of Lynne Halliday, James Hindman, Arlene Hutton and Craig Pospisil. Printed programs carry no bio notes, we we’re left to wonder who they are and whether each of them wrote one or more of the segments or if all four collaborated on every segment.

Tags

Recommended for you