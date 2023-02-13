The five-member “minimalist” traveling troupe of players called Actors from the London Stage has been bringing Shakespeare from the U.K. to the U.S., including Manhattan, for nearly 50 years. As the final leg of their latest K-State residency they presented a pre-Valentine’s Day card of “Romeo and Juliet” to a roughly half-filled McCain Auditorium this past Saturday evening.
During the past four centuries this title pair have come to epitomize young love and/or “tragic” love. Never mind that it’s “at first sight,” hence appearance-based, or that their unhappy end results strictly from bad luck, thanks to Shakespeare’s magic they keep their status as model lovers.
As purveyors of that magic, none do it with greater commitment and gusto than this troupe. Part of the charm of its performances is of course how the five actors manage to portray 20 or more different roles and do so without making the identity shifts feel clumsy or tacky. Because they execute every step of stage movement according to a precise plan, the action flows with a smoothness that overrides any possible diversion the character changes might otherwise cause.
Our admiration is also captured by their making much of little in the way of props. Working from bushel-sized bags of mixed togs that get strategically positioned, the contents are always ready to hand by the hand that needs them. In this production, near-constant use was made of bright-red flexible fabric, in sizes from napkin to sheet, to serve many purposes. Artfully rolled, smaller bits became roses. A spread sheet could serve as a bed, or if stretched between two hands a connective bond, or suggestively bunched, a loved one. But mid-sized sashes were the most useful of all, simulating both rapiers and conflict and blood. Stunning visual effects.
But as always, the ultimate goal and most powerful achievement of an “Actors” company show was the voicing the text, the gift of the Bard’s words. It’s the reason for the nearly bare stage, the lack of elaborate sets or props. They insist on maintaining minimal distraction from the speeches that are truly the heart of the play.
And so it was Saturday night, which sadly brings us to what was, for me, the biggest shortfall of the performance: the acoustic ambience of the auditorium. It may not be dead, but it must be way old, because it’s really muddy and unfocused and echoic. I won’t venture to speak for those in other locations (front-and-center rows or balcony, say) but from my vantage point midway back on the left aisle, much of what was spoken simply didn’t carry with any clarity.
It wasn’t the fault of the actors. They’re professionals who know how to project, and they utter their lines trippingly on the tongue. But it was Shakespeare, a true wordsmith of much invention who wrote, as mentioned before, 400 years ago. Meaning that his dialogue can be challenging even when heard perfectly.
Locally, Manhattan Arts Center casts use face mics to enhance vocal acuity. In London, where many of the theaters are themselves over a hundred years old, nearly all have modern sound systems with hearing loops for patrons who need an aural boost.
The National Theatre now has special glasses with subtitles linked into its audio system. Whatever hearing help McCain may offer, it needs to be readily available at need and on the spot.
I look forward to revisits from “Actors,” next time to an improved playing environment.