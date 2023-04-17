Since 2006 the KSU Library’s Music Series has offered our community a wide array of chamber concerts, mostly in the Library’s hospitable fifth-floor Hemisphere Room, presenting a refreshingly diverse selection of instruments and voices in various combinations.
This past Friday evening’s joint recital by Drs. John Robison and Patricia Thompson was one of the more distinctive I’ve had the pleasure of attending there. Had I not discovered later that the same two artists had in fact teamed up in a K-State performance back in 2016, I’d have been ready to claim that Manhattan {/span}had never heard their like before. This renewed collaboration was nevertheless a wholly unique occasion.
To wit: the program opened with a lengthy “10-course Renaissance Lute” lecture/demonstration by Robison whimsically entitled “51 Years of Luting — and Still Never Been Arrested!” that sampled the works of 11 different composers, none of whose names you’d likely recognize and all of whom were dead before Bach or Handel were even born. The “courses” were Roman numbered in the printed program I through VIII with an “Archlute X” post-intermission “Sonata terza” segment, which made the designation apparatus impossible to follow, but as it was a tour of terra incognita for nearly all but our guide it didn’t slow the performance’s progress.
The final pair of pre-intermission numbers were lute-accompanied songs, for which Professor Thompson’s rich and powerful mezzo soprano was a welcome addition. Of course an experienced collaborator like Thompson made every effort to maintain an accommodating balance with the weight and timbre of her partner’s assisting instrument, but it was a difficult challenge.
As evidenced by the punny claim Robison chose to attach to his short “illustrated” early history of lute composition and practice, the professor has quite a lively sense of humor, often provided in offhand asides casually dropped into the pauses between numbers. Although their collective contribution may not have amounted to much in strictly artistic terms, their help in setting a presentational tone was substantial. Far from making light of the consequence of his serious, scholarly commentary, they served to remind us that however serious their scholarship, it’s not for scholars to take themselves seriously.
And I can’t resist mentioning what may well have been purely accidental procedural humor created by Robison’s having to deal with such a messy complex of physical demands: managing a pesky hand mic, a leg pad, a footstool, a gigantic book of sheet music, and of course the lutes themselves. Add the very fussy necessity of tuning (especially the archlute) and you have the makings of an Ed Norton style fussiness routine. Thompson even seemed to participate in the game as she waited patiently for the tuning to conclude. Again, whatever levity it may have introduced, it emphasized the determination of the true artist to “get it right.”
Overall, it was a singular evening that, despite its total concentration on a single musical genre from a narrow time period, afforded its audience an agreeable mix of entertainment and education.