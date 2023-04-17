Since 2006 the KSU Library’s Music Series has offered our community a wide array of chamber concerts, mostly in the Library’s hospitable fifth-floor Hemisphere Room, presenting a refreshingly diverse selection of instruments and voices in various combinations.

This past Friday evening’s joint recital by Drs. John Robison and Patricia Thompson was one of the more distinctive I’ve had the pleasure of attending there. Had I not discovered later that the same two artists had in fact teamed up in a K-State performance back in 2016, I’d have been ready to claim that Manhattan {/span}had never heard their like before. This renewed collaboration was nevertheless a wholly unique occasion.

