Kansas State University’s Opera Theatre offered a full-dress, pit-orchestra-accompanied mounting of Donizetti’s opera buffa “L’elisir d’amore” (“The Elixir of Love”) to a smallish but devoted cluster of fans in McCain Auditorium this past Friday evening. Additional performances were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Hopefully, they will attract more sizable crowds, as the overall quality of this production deserves stronger community support than it got Friday.
There’s a good reason why universities looking for “real” operas to perform go for works like this one. Taxing young singers with heavy demands designed to test even fully mature ones can do their voices permanent harm. The lighter-weight roles of comedies can be just as dramatically challenging and technically showy but without posing the same risk of damage.
No question that Donizetti’s score provided plenty of challenges and that our team (both vocal and instrumental) rose to them with an impressive show of technical and artistic resources. All the more so when you consider that its members are in effect still “trainees.”
Not to be forgotten are the substantial contributions of the behind-the-scenes enablers: designers and makers of those clever sets and character-appropriate costumes, architects and deliverers of such services as lighting and sound and the essential task of planning and coordinating the blocking out of “stage action.”
All of which calls attention to what struck me as the biggest standout of the show: the socko ensemble, whose coordinated collaboration was deft and delightful. Their collective movements and the precision of their combined voices generated much of the momentum that kept the show moving.
Which isn’t to say our soloists were other than fully up to their assignments. As leading lady Adina, Payton Boldt lit all her coloratura fireworks with a fierce bravura. Matthew Robison was a winning aw-shucks love-struck peasant Nemorino, but with a less-than-humble tenor voice capable of executing the opera’s big aria, “Una furtiva lagrima” (“A furtive tear”).
Oliver Hutchison had the necessary vocal authority and focus to give Sergeant Belcore an appropriate clout and mustered a suitably annoying swagger to puff his ego up to 11. Masie Dulitz rendered Adina’s pal Giannetta with a pert and cheery charm. And Ryan Teer’s Dr. Dulcamora patter-sang his way into convincing us in spite of our knowing better that he really was peddling a love potion.
Music director and orchestra conductor Dr. Paul Hunt wielded a firm baton in guiding the production, directed by Dr. Reginald Pittman, through to a triumphant conclusion.
The show wasn’t perfection, of course. Biggest problem was the over-the-top amp that pumped a steady high-decibel blast at us. Given that the voices it “enhanced” were already operatic, the result was sonic shattering and distortion. And why were both Ryan Teer and Ryan Hernandez (alternate Nemorino) left off the cast biographies list? Something about Ryans?
All told a splendid evening of music, all the more welcome after doing without for so long. Here’s hoping for more ahead!