This past Friday evening the KSU Library Chamber Music Series made a long-postponed return to its home venue, the elegant fifth-floor Hemisphere Room, with a recital of works by Mozart, Chopin, Rachmaninov, Szymanowski, and Lepo Sumera by master pianist Dr. Slawomir Dobrzanski.
We last heard music in the Hemisphere Room nearly five years ago in April of 2018. First came that nasty May 22, 2018, roof fire and then, before repairs to the building could be completed, the COVID pandemic brought things to a near standstlll. So for those present on the occasion, it was truly a night to celebrate not only great music beautifully presented but something like a resumption of normal concert-going life.
It was certainly with “normal” brilliance that Dr. Dobrzanski delivered his chosen program. Among the constants of his performances I’ve been fortunate to attend are a meticulous attention to articulation that never feels dry or fussy, and a determination to capture and convey, as precisely as possible, not just the values of the written notes but the composer’s values as invested in those notes.
It invariably occurs to me as I listen to him play how immensely satisfying it must be to have both the necessary physical skills and the conceptual insight to be able to offer an audience such a gift. Which doesn’t in the least diminish the gratification of being a recipient. It’s a lovely symbiosis.
Mozart’s “Sonata in B-flat Major,” K. 570, written late in the composer’s brief career, has a quirky character, veering from mood to mood, often with little warning. Technically its demands range from utterly exposed, no-place-to-hide, one-note-at-a-time passages to impossible-to-execute rapid-fire volleys, and of course, it being Mozart, it also has to sing. Meaning you can’t let making your way through a live minefield cause you to neglect its essential lyric message. Maestro Dobrzanski put it all together without seeming to break a sweat.
Chopin presents quite a different set of opportunities/obstacles for a performer. It also reminds us of another feature of Dobrzanski recitals: they contain lots of music you seldom or may never have heard before. An etude is by definition a “study” or “lesson.” Before Chopin, it largely stuck to its core meaning as a pedagogical exercise. But Chopin turned it into something more. His etudes are dazzling displays of pianistic virtuosity. Virtuoso pianists do like to program them to showcase their talents, but to play five of them plus a nocturne all in a single go is a feat involving more prep and more stamina than most can manage. Dobrzanski carried it off with his accustomed zest and finesse.
Rachmaninov’s “Elegie op.3, no.1” from his “Morceaux de fantaisie” was the evening’s nod to Russian romanticism. Richly melancholic, it’s a short, thick- textured work asking for just the sonorous, evocative treatment it received. Over so quickly, it didn’t even get the applause it certainly earned.
Three of Karol Szymanowki’s “Mazurkas” could be construed as a nod to Ukraine (he was born there although he’s known as a Polish composer and mazurkas are traditional Polish dance forms). Dobrzanski’s feel for their sprung rhythms, dynamic shifts, and tonal anomalies was evident throughout.
The program closed with another example of Dobrzanski’s fondness for including eccentric pieces in his recitals. The first of Estonian Lepo Sumera’s “Two Pieces from the Year 1981” certainly sounds strange to classically tuned ears, as it likely did 42 years ago. It made for a weirdly exotic finale to the evening.