Dr. Slawomir Dobrzanski presented a piano recital to a small but highly appreciative gathering in All Faiths Auditorium on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. It could have been billed as a master class, given that each of the works presented was a model of technical and artistic expression.
During the course of a long listening career I’ve been privileged to attend live performances by a number of world-class pianists: Paul Lewis, Alfred Brendel, Lang Lang, Martha Argerich, Andras Schiff, Leon Fleisher and others. I can honestly say that Dobrzanski is very clearly of their elite company. His latest offering only added further evidence to that assurance.
The program opened with Bach’s six-movement (Sinfonia, Allemande, Courante, Sarabande, Rondeaux, Capriccio) “Partita in C Minor.” Each movement has its own particular tempo and texture, meaning that to catch the overall character of the work one must be capable of extreme adaptive flexibility.
Additionally, given Bach’s melodic and harmonic vocabulary and the signature flow of his unique incremental inventive powers, one faces the massive challenge of “reading” the narrative thread of every movement’s plot line, then finding how to convey both each episode’s individual story and that of the work as a whole to the listener.
In short, it’s a forbiddingly tall order. Failure tends to result in a tedious, meaningless, and seemingly endless string of empty notes. (If you’ve been to many concerts, you’ve probably experienced “bad” Bach. It can be mind-numbing!) Fortunately for us, Dobrzanski has the technical skills and imaginative grasp to deliver Bach’s true vision, a rich outpouring of creative energy that totally claims one’s attention while truly nourishing one’s spirit.
Mozart’s piano compositions present different but equally formidable challenges. So many passages in them are so note-simple that many performers are reluctant to take the risks that their transparency imposes. Articulation has to be immaculate. No obscuring of the lucidity under a cloak of “pedal roar.” This clean and naked purity was just what the Maestro offered in a flawless execution of the B-flat Major Piano Sonata, K 570.
Following a very brief intermission, two of Dobrzanski’s students, Beomseung Seok and Andrew Wilson, performed the Polish composer Edward Sielicki’s very brief “Galop” for 4 hands from his “Suite of Non-Polish Dances” (2009). Judging from their thrilling presentation of this piece (it was a rush in more ways than one), both are highly talented and must also be receiving superior instruction.
The program closed with a set of five etudes and the Op. 62, No. 1 “Nocturne” by Chopin. Nearly every pianist seems to feel a certain natural kinship with this fellow keyboard artist/composer. Listening to Dobrzanski share his claim to “familial” insights with verve, agility, and affection made for a fine finish to this elegant recital.