Dr. Slawomir Dobrzanski presented a piano recital to a small but highly appreciative gathering in All Faiths Auditorium on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. It could have been billed as a master class, given that each of the works presented was a model of technical and artistic expression.

During the course of a long listening career I’ve been privileged to attend live performances by a number of world-class pianists: Paul Lewis, Alfred Brendel, Lang Lang, Martha Argerich, Andras Schiff, Leon Fleisher and others. I can honestly say that Dobrzanski is very clearly of their elite company. His latest offering only added further evidence to that assurance.

