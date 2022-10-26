After a 2017 fire caused the 2018/19 Library Chamber Music Series to be relocated from its home in the library’s Hemisphere Room to various temporary venues, the series was put on indefinite hold by the unwelcome arrival of COVID-19. When the word went out that its Hemisphere Room recitals were resuming in a three-program 2022/23 set beginning with an encore appearance by the Faculty Brass Quintet on October 21, the news was of course cause for celebration.
Accordingly, we returnees made our winding campus way to Hale (formerly Farrell Library) expecting to take our customary two-elevator ride up to the top only to be stopped on entry and informed that there were still a few kinks to be worked out (i.e., the air in the Hemisphere was over-chilled!), but that a “hemisphere” of renovated space on ground level had been fitted out for the evening’s performance.
So, despite this further disruption, the show could go on. And did, doing its best to make lemonade. Where the Hemisphere Room ambience might be styled warm and intimate, the tastefully decorated substitute area felt hard-toned and closed in. Which was seriously regrettable given that brass needs space to show itself to best advantage.
Still, the program opened joyfully with a presentation of an arrangement of the “Tournament Galop” by the mid-19th century pianist phenomenon Louis Moreau Gottschalk. This work, previously played by the Quintet on February 14, 2020, at St. Isidore’s Student Center in the last live series concert, served to remind all present of both how long it’s been since that gathering (consider that St. Isidore’s itself has been torn down and rebuilt) and how wonderful it is to be back.
Bach’s cantata, “We must pass through great sadness” (BWV 146), has one movement originally scored for tenor and bass voices, oboe, strings, and continuo titled “My Spirit Be Joyful.” A transcription of that movement for brass quintet was offered as a second thematic statement of the evening. Yes, we have truly passed through a period of much sadness, and if we are lucky enough not to see its return then our spirits can indeed rejoice.
But transcriptions are in general a chancy medium, and transcriptions of works so different in character from one another as are voice and strings from brass quintet carry an automatic “translation” hazard that strains the reaches of the doable to their outer limits. Add the closeness of our confinement and the quintet had its work cut out for them. Given the challenges, they rose to the occasion with admirable dispatch.
A similar problem was presented by the transcription of Mozart’s “Adagio and Fugue in C Minor, K. 546.” Especially during the brilliant fugal segment, I simply could not help hearing it played by string orchestra. And yes, I do realize that Mozart wrote it for two pianos and that what I was hearing was in fact another transcription!
The indisputable crowning glory of the evening, however, was the world premiere of Laurel Littrell’s “Hale! Hale! Hale!” whose three movements, We are back . . . from where we have been . . . and the future awaits! offer an extended salute to the series’ triumphant return to the library from which it as been so long exiled.
Not only was it written as a score for brass quintet, it was composed as a commission for this particular concert. And that specificity shone splendidly, right from the start with quintet members spread across the back wall of our quarters to sound an antiphonal fanfare announcing the victorious return to Hale. It may not have reached cathedral-level opulence, but the brass had room enough to make its mark.
What followed was a rich exploration of far too many K-State themes and references to mention here. All told its performance capped the evening’s tribute to the relevance of live music, of places to play it, of artists to perform it, program note writers (yes we do value them), and patrons to appreciate and support it.
After an intermission filled with much getting back together chatter, the program continued with a solid reading of Victor Ewald’s lengthy “Brass Quintet No. 4, Op. 8” and concluded at speed with Kevin McKee’s rollicking “Escape.” A fine finish, but any second half after such a first was bound to feel just a little anti-climactic.