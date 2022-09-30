So fall has officially arrived, and with it MAC Theatre’s new fall season. Its opening offer, the perennial flower of that rare genus known as dark comedy rock musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” first chilled Broadway back in 1982.
From there its spawn have spread through the known world, reaching as far as our own Arts Center in September of 1995 where its staging earned critical praise.
Now here it is again, 27 years later, freshly blooming in our Grosh Performance Hall, hoping to shock and awe a mostly new generation of Little Apple playgoers. Final shows in this run: Sept. 30-Oct. 2; Oct. 7-9.
If you’re wondering whether this production ought to be on your “Don’t Miss” or your “Stay Away” list, or maybe just your “Maybe” list, here are a few plusses and minuses for your consideration:
+1. Thanks to the meticulous attention paid by director Penny Cullers to its every detail, small and large, the integrity of the spectacle is unbroken, and thanks to an impressively talented band of players (including band players), the impact of its delivery is maximal.
+2. Speaking of impact, none was better executed than the cast’s singing, both solo, most notably by our leads, (Alicia Santee-Davis (Audrey) and Luke Holt (Seymour) and in full-company chorus.
+3. Thanks to Suliel Sapp’s splendid choreography, everyone tasked with dancing, which is nearly everyone on stage, moves like a professional. The coordination is amazing.
+4. And speaking of coordination, mustn’t overlook the precision of vocal intonation and synchronization among the smaller combos, most notably the choric trio of Chiffon (Kathryn Huffman), Crystal (Emma Curry) and Ronnette (Sam Carpenter)
+5. Thanks to the designers and constructors of the several phases of Audrey II’s “maturing,” we have a truly convincing anti-human central character of fearsome menace.
+6. And speaking of design and construction, the costumes simply couldn’t be more suited to the occasion or character appropriate. Yet another nod to Penny Cullers.
+7. Thanks to ever-more-sophisticated face mikes, much dialog that used to be lost (especially those muttered/mumbled throwaway lines) can now be distinctly heard (but see below in minuses).
The list could be extended to include the individual merits of every performer, but that would need pages more, and there are minuses to mention.
-1. Thanks to face mikes, the penetrating power of strong voices, both singing (e.g., Audrey’s) and kvetching (e.g., Mr. Mushnik’s) can be “enhanced” to where “hands-on-ears” becomes the natural defense against aural pain and possible hearing damage.
-2. If you have squeamish reactions to graphic depictions of gory exchanges between veggies and meats, the narrative may test the sensitivity of your stomach.
-3. If you have a severe dislike of all rock music of any genre or instrumentation, you might find yourself unable to accept the beat of this musical.
Add it all up and it seems to this reviewer that the plusses far outweigh the minuses. In fact I’d go so far as to say they pretty much cancel them. If you need to cover your ears at any point, you have hands. If you need to look away at any point, nobody will stop you. And as for the rock beat, I’d say it’s pretty soft, almost friendly.
So I call it a win. Could I be wrong? Sure.
Could I have been in 1995? Sure. But I don’t think so.