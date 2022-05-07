The Kansas State University Faculty Brass Quintet (John Kilgore, Craig B. Parker, trumpets; Jacqueline Fassler-Kerstetter, horn; Paul Hunt, trombone; Steve Maxwell, tuba) played a short program of European and American music for small but energetic crowd Tuesday evening, May 4, in All Faiths Chapel Auditorium on the K-State campus.
The All Faiths venue hosts many recitals during the academic year, both student and faculty, all free and open to the public, and while all of them deserve and reward attendance by local music lovers, most don’t rate coverage by news outlets. But every once in a while, one has a special reason to be noticed.
This was one such case, it being Professor Hunt’s final performance before retirement from his position at KSU after a distinguished 24-year career here, and not just as a teacher and musician. He also served as department chair, conductor both of KSU brass ensembles and of the KSU orchestra for musicals and operas.
He found the time as well to contribute his service to several community bands and to compose many original works and perform them, most recently just this past month. That he has been able to accomplish all of it without calling much attention to himself is a tribute to the calm competence with which he has used his substantial gifts in pursuit of his profession.
Tuesday’s music was offered in his honor, and if the audience assembled for it was modest, it was also mighty. Student enthusiasts showed up with large “portrait” posters that they held high and waved on his entries, chanting their support and cheering him at length.
As for the actual music performed, over and above carrying his share of making it, Dr. Hunt also was responsible for arranging the well-blended sampling of Bach’s delightful “Coffee Cantata” that the Quintet presented.
Ranging through a wide variety of moods, colors, sonorities and tempos, the players gave a textbook demonstration of chamber collaboration in their reading of Eugene Bozza’s “Sonatine,” leading or following as occasion required but always fully in sync in a four-movement work whose language was agreeably accessible.
Eric Ewazen’s “Frost Fire” led us on a more frenetic journey through terrain “Bright and Fast,” “Gentle and Mysterious,” and “Tense and Dramatic,” with no quarter given to idlers wanting an easy ride.
I was surprised to find myself happiest, best nourished and most entertained during the mad rush of “Escape” by young Kevin McKee (a mere 42-year-old stripling). It made the perfect closing note and finest possible farewell and godspeed to Dr. Hunt as he concludes his time as a member of the K-State family.