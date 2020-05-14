RANDOLPH — For one last time this school year, the school bus outside Blue Valley High School loaded up, only this time, it was teachers who were piling onto the bus, and at the driver’s seat was principal Marion Mazouch.
The COVID-19 pandemic had cut off their seniors’ last semester at the school. Gone was prom, senioritis and even senior skip day — all of the spring staples that typically mark the end of a school career. Worst of all, graduation was in jeopardy, and the traditional end-of-year senior scholarship and award banquet was canceled.
But if the students couldn’t come to school for the awards ceremony, the teachers figured they would do something else.
They would bring the ceremony to them.
With Mazouch at the helm, about a dozen teachers began their trek to first visit the homes of their seniors on the Olsburg side of the district on Wednesday, and then the seniors on the Randolph side on Thursday. On the bus’ windows, counselor Matt Schreiber and his daughter had painted each of the seniors’ names.
“We wanted to come up with a unique way to honor them and possibly get the staff together to see them also,” Schreiber said.
Although the class of 2020 only has 24 graduates, the senior roadshow still took careful planning to get to their scattered houses in the rural district, and the bus rolled over cattle guards and rattled down drawn-out driveways. The school had arranged their visits with the families ahead of time, so as to not impose on anybody and to make sure they caught the families while they were all at home.
First, they came to Bryson Brockman’s house.
Schreiber, who doubles as the school’s head football coach, knocked on his door, and the running back-turned-quarterback answered. Schreiber read off Brockman’s accomplishments and thanked him for everything he had contributed to the school. He and other seniors were not only role models, but heroes to younger kids in the district, including Schreiber’s sons.
“You definitely made an impact at Blue Valley, and we were very thankful to have you here,” Schreiber said.
Next, they visited Treyvion Burklund, a senior who had left the district in eighth grade to go to Manhattan High but came back for his senior year. Alongside his dad, Burklund regretted that he was not able to hug the teachers who made his first and last year back at the school special.
“I appreciate all of you guys, the people I’ve known for years and everything, you guys have meant a lot to me,” Burklund said. “Especially in me coming back, I really appreciate you and all of the new people I met. I wish the year could’ve ended normally as well, but I just appreciate all of you guys, and I love Blue Valley. I can’t wait to hopefully graduate next month.”
At twin seniors Sierra and Madison Johns’ house, their grandmother Calvette Williams welled with tears for the missed opportunities and experiences her granddaughters wouldn’t get to have.
“They got cheated out of prom and everything, but I’m glad they’re going to do a graduation for them,” Williams said tearfully. “It doesn’t seem like they should be graduating yet.”
In this district, family means not only mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters but teachers, counselors, school staffers and community. Family means starting graduation festivities on the Olsburg side of the two-county school district and making your way west to see each family. At Brody Barr’s house, the family provided a catered meal for the teachers as a brief break from their senior roadshow.
Here at Blue Valley, the students would always find a home, said Brittany Pfaff, middle school English teacher and district technology coordinator.
“This just shows the family atmosphere Blue Valley has,” Pfaff, a Blue Valley alumna herself, said. “Being able to do this and doing something special for them when they’re missing out shows how close-knit this whole community is.”
“This shows what kind of school we are, in working with the students with dedication,” Mazouch said. “It means a lot to be around all of these parents and especially this group of seniors. We wanted to make it as close to normal as we could, and this was the best way we could get out there and make it personal, like we always do.”
The school still plans for a regular commencement for either June 27 or an alternate date of July 18. Both ceremonies would be at 3 p.m. in the high school’s gym. School administrators will make a final announcement on the actual graduation date in early June, once they can better gauge how social distancing restrictions might be relaxed. The school is committed to having a ceremony this summer, and the worst case scenario would be to hold a drive-through graduation ceremony on the July date, Schreiber said.
“That’s what it’s about, trying to honor this great class one time in this unique way, and then you cross your fingers and hope that they get the graduation they deserve in June, if everything goes well,” he said.
But with none of that yet certain, until then, this ad hoc roadshow would do.