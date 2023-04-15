Biographies covering only a specific aspect of a person’s life can be very hit or miss. The central question is whether the aspect being explored is central to our understanding of the subject. I have read books about everything Theodore Roosevelt wrote and Al Capone’s family life that were unbelievably boring, because TR’s literary life and Al’s family life are not central pillars of their character.
I am glad to have finally found one worth recommending, and that is Thomas Kidd’s “Thomas Jefferson: A Biography of Flesh and Spirit.” Unlike the previously mentioned examples, Jefferson’s religious and ethical life are very live debates on whose outcome our ultimate judgment can hang.
Jefferson is easily the founder with the most controversial legacy. If one is inclined to cherry picking evidence, he is also the easiest to shove into your camp. There have been many second-rate biographies trying to paint Jefferson as either a visionary Christian, enlightened atheist, hardline divorcer of church and state, or callous hypocrite. In fact, he was none of these.
Kidd paints the portrait of Jefferson as a conflicted idealist. He was a man who wrote passionately about the corrupting influence of slavery while also owning slaves (interestingly, this was not uncommon for the time). He advocated an Epicurean ideal of tranquility while continually jumping back into the rough and tumble political arena. He, like Franklin, had written rules for life, one of which was “never spend money before you have it,” while spending his whole life in crippling debt.
Religiously, Kidd provides a plethora of evidence that Jefferson was neither an orthodox (small o) Christian, atheist, or, as is popularly believed, deist. His views most closely aligned with Unitarianism as he believed Jesus was the single greatest moral teacher without being divine. He believed in a God who was providential in human affairs and willing to respond to supplication. While Jefferson’s Bible did omit the miracles of Jesus, it still retained references to angels, spirits, and, frequently, divine judgment.
Another major debate concerns Jefferson’s attitude toward the relationship of church and state. This is related to his “wall of separation” in the letter to the Danbury Baptists. Some have argued this is proof Jefferson wanted government and religion completely separate. This case is possible only if one ignores everything else Jefferson wrote and did. Taken in context, Kidd shows Jefferson advocated religion playing a role in the state and only believed that the state should not prefer one religion/denomination to the exclusion of others (for instance, that attendance at Anglican churches be mandated or attendance at Baptist churches be prohibited.)
The whole book, by the author’s admission, strikes a “minor chord.” Jefferson did great things and laid a philosophical foundation for the civil rights movement, a movement he probably would have opposed. All people unknowingly hold contradictory views, but few people engaged with so many ideas as hard as Jefferson did. His double-mindedness weighed heavily on him and it can on the reader as well.
Simply put, there is no getting around Jefferson’s hypocrisy, especially as it concerns money, slavery, and even the mixing of races in offspring. This is perhaps the biggest stumbling block of Jefferson’s legacy. But should a person’s sins blot out their contributions? Kidd responds with a resounding no.
I will end this with a hearty recommendation and an extended quote from the author’s introduction:
“I would argue that Jefferson and the major Founders remain valuable and even essential subjects of study, in spite of their manifest flaws. Instead of renaming schools and toppling statues, I propose that we instead ponder perplexing, hard truths about the American founding. Time-bound, self-interested men framed the world’s most enduring republic on the bedrock of the slave owner Jefferson’s glorious principle that ‘all men are created equal.’ These paradoxes warrant sober reflection and further study. We should steer clear of the excesses of either patriotic apologetics or iconoclastic destruction. The Founders, including Jefferson, were hardly pristine saints. But maybe we’re not either.”
Aaron Pauls is an assistant funeral director at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.