Layer by layer, a purpose-built car takes shape.
The carbon fiber monocoque of the Formula SAE race car is light, only about 60 pounds, and two K-State College of Engineering students can easily flip or move the shell as the Powercat Motorsports team prepares for a new racing season.
The student team will design, build, test and race its car over the course of the semester; currently, students are building the monocoque and preparing other mechanical pieces for installation. The carbon fiber arrives in large rolls like fabric at the team’s race shop in the Alan and Jan Levin Student Design Suite in the lower level of the College of Engineering.
Vance Weber, team leader and senior mechanical engineering major, said Spirit Aerosystems of Wichita donated the carbon fiber sheeting. After it arrives, it’s then cut into specifically measured pieces. Several layers are applied as a base before the car is lined with aluminum core material. The core material is structured in a honeycomb pattern, giving the car added strength and rigidity while remaining light.
The shell of the car is about 8 feet long and 2 feet wide at the cockpit. Weber said he’s aiming for a total car weight of about 475 pounds, with driver and powertrain included.
“Last year’s car was about 500 (pounds),” Weber said. “There’s teams that get into the 420-450 range, but it’s kind of hard to cut weight throughout each year because you have to design new parts.”
Weber said they are finding extra weight savings in the fuel and oiling system. Senior mechanical engineering major Adam Meng said shaving off a “quarter of a pound here and there” adds up overall.
Meng said the heart of the car is also “pretty much ready to go.” This year the team is using a 675cc three-cylinder engine from a junked Triumph Street Triple motorcycle as a power source.
“When we get an engine … we’ll tear it down and rebuild it, add a lot of our own custom parts to it,” Meng said.
The team’s Triumph engine sports new titanium exhaust piping welded by sophomore mechanical engineering major Payton Lee. Meng said the team has “tried everything” engine-wise over the years, from four-cylinder Honda motors to smaller single-cylinder powerplants.
“We kind of picked something in the middle,” Meng said. “Not a big heavy four-cylinder, but it has a good amount of power.”
The team also will fit in the car a six-speed transmission that was originally mated to the Triumph engine, with a custom hand-operated clutch lever and buttons on the back of the car’s steering wheel to change gears.
“We’ve had some issues in the past with reliability, but I think now we’re at the point where we have a pretty solid, reliable car,” Meng said, “and we’re just trying to build upon that.”
Meng said the car is rear-wheel drive and lacks any kind of stability or traction controls. He said some teams they compete against have the resources to engineer all-wheel drive systems and other driver aides, but those add weight.
“The tires kick out pretty easy, and you slide,” Meng said. “I mean, it’s a lot of fun to drive.”
Weber said the chassis build will take the rest of this month to complete, and hopefully by April 1 the car is “fully ready to race.” The team will test and tune the car throughout April at Tuttle Creek Spillway to prepare it for the Formula SAE competition in Brooklyn, Michigan this June.
Last July, Powercat Motorsports placed 15th out of 51 teams competing in the Formula SAE races. SAE International, or the Society of Automotive Engineers, first developed the Formula SAE student racing competition in 1981 at the University of Texas in Austin. In 2019, more than 2,500 students competed in the event.
This year, the three-day competition is scheduled for June 15-18 and will feature 120 collegiate teams from around the world, representing countries like Brazil, Mexico and Canada. As of now, 46 teams have registered for the internal combustion class and 67 teams registered to compete with electric vehicles. Race cars must pass several technical tests to qualify, including a sound test.
Weber said the engine is held to exact decibel measurements for Formula SAE competitions. At idle, the car must not be louder than 103 decibels, or about the audio level of a gunshot. At full throttle, it must not exceed 110 decibels, or about the same noise level as a chainsaw. There’s also a tilt test to measure the car’s center of gravity, as well as tests of braking and acceleration.
The competition also includes breakdowns of the car’s manufacture cost, which Weber said his team “typically doesn’t do well in” because of the rolls of expensive carbon fiber used. Faculty advisor Kevin Wanklyn said the car would cost roughly about $200,000 to build if the price of all the parts and materials were added together.
Following the technical and presentation events, the cars are subject to performance tests, including a figure-8 skid pad, autocross track, and endurance course. The autocross track is inspired by the layout used for Sports Car Club of America amateur races and functions as a qualifier for the endurance race.
“The endurance race is a 12.67-mile race with a driver swap in the middle,” Weber said, “and it’s usually about 10 laps … it gets pretty intense.”
Weber, who has been piloting amateur race cars since he was a child, said the car will do well over 100 miles per hour, but the top speed on the race course ends up being closer to 70 mph, with an average speed of around 30-40 mph. He said last year’s “fast teams” finished a lap of the endurance course in anywhere from 52 to 60 seconds, so a good goal to shoot for would be finishing a lap in under 50 seconds.
Wanklyn said donations and sponsorships help bolster the program, but students run the show.
“You can’t do it by yourself,” Wanklyn said. “It is a huge out-of-the-classroom learning experience that I can’t replicate inside. … And every year since I’ve been advising it for the past six or seven years, the car gets lighter and more reliable. It’s just a great opportunity for young engineers to get that experience.”