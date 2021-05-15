Can we ever really escape the past? That’s one of the main questions at the heart of “Pickard County Atlas,” a haunting fictional debut by Chris Harding Thornton, a 7th-generation Nebraskan, whose four main characters are all trying to carve out a life in the present despite the powerful pull from their pasts.
The book is set in the fictional county of Pickard in the Sand Hills region of north-central Nebraska. The timeline plays out over a period of just six days in late July; although it’s never overtly stated, the year is 1978, which is deduced from several facts in the reading.
Harley Jensen is the sheriff’s deputy who works the night shift, patrolling the many back roads and small towns in his jurisdiction. He’s 47, divorced a long time, and pondering old memories as he drives nightly past the neglected farm house that belonged to his family three and a half decades earlier. It’s just one of the many old farmsteads left abandoned and silent that his cruiser’s headlights silhouette in the night.
Harley’s nemesis is Paul Reddick, a young, long haired ne’er do-well involved in numerous suspected incidents over the years, including some recent fires, most likely intentionally set. Paul’s older brother, Rick, is more respected — he’s a 24-year-old married dad, and a hard worker for his stingy father, Dell Reddick, Sr., whose business involves repairing and renovating trailer homes.
Most of the county residents, including Harley, tend to give wide berth to the Reddick family members due to a tragedy 18 years earlier. The oldest Reddick son, Dell, Jr., was 7 years old when he was accidentally killed, although his body was never found. The boys’ mother became a recluse in her home because of this, and rarely seen over the ensuing years.
Pam Reinhardt, a local girl, is married to Rick Reddick. Raised by the hard and hard-spoken Babe, who spooked her with true tales of accidents and farm wives who killed themselves, Pam struggles to find any kind of joy in her life as a mother and housewife. Feeling suffocated in their cramped mobile home and barely scraping by financially, she teeters between staying and leaving.
Her brother-in-law, Paul — when he shows up — works alongside his brother on out-of-town salvaging jobs dictated by their father.
Paul — when he’s not running around, drinking, and dabbling in drugs — lives in the old family home to take care of their addled mother; Dell, Sr. moved out years earlier when he could no longer deal with his wife’s unyielding grief.
Harley, the deputy, occasionally wonders how the Reddick family would have turned out had Dell, Jr. not died — how life for them might have been different. He tends to think about others, so he doesn’t have to dwell on himself and his own upended childhood.
Descriptions are very visual: Glenn, the sheriff, takes off his hat. “All that was left of his hair was an apron of salt-and-pepper-bristles.”
The small-town characters are true-to-life, and the dialogue easy and realistic between characters. The other townspeople are depicted so well they are recognizable as perhaps some of our own neighbors back in the day. There’s some strong language when strong emotions are unveiled.
Various events percolate during this hot last week in July of 1978, as Harley, Paul, Rick and Pam seem to be on a trajectory course to collide. Through a series of misinterpretations and misunderstandings, they might all eventually be able to put past demons to rest.
Robin Edmunds is a freelance writer and a resident of Manhattan.