America’s landscape is a thing of immense natural beauty with its national parks and public lands preserved and managed for the benefit of all citizens. The belief that vast wildernesses of land could be preserved and productively managed through a democratic process was not initially shared by a nation of settlers moving west and under the impression that land was there for the taking and natural resources were unlimited.
John Clayton, in “Natural Rivals: John Muir, Gifford Pinchot, and the Creation of America’s Public Lands,” tells a captivating story of how two men with very different backgrounds and ideals, during a time of environmental threat and political dysfunction much like the present time, led the movement to preserve and conserve the nation’s natural resources and public lands.
Natural Rivals is not one continuous narrative but has two distinct parts. The first part is a double biography of John Muir and Gifford Pinchot, and the second part is the story of how they led the campaign to create America’s public lands. Clayton argues that Muir and Pinchot’s relationship and their differing approach to preservation and conservation, far from causing a rift between the two and harming the movement, balanced each out and nurtured the belief that America’s lands needed public management.
John Muir is the patron saint of the American environmental movement. He emigrated from Scotland as a boy in 1849 and grew up on the Wisconsin frontier, the son of a poor itinerant preacher. He was self-taught, individualistic and skeptical of institutions. Over the course of his life, he was a naturalist, inventor, author, activist, wanderer and prophet, revered as the founding president of the Sierra Club and an early advocate for the national parks, especially his beloved Yosemite.
Muir held a spiritual belief in the beauty of nature. “In Muir’s Christianity,” Clayton writes, “nature was God, and God was nature. To the extent that people were abusing nature, we were abusing God. And to the extent that we alienated ourselves from nature, we alienated ourselves from God.” If certain extraordinary natural landscapes could inspire spiritual renewal, in Muir’s view, they deserved our protection and preservation. He was the emerging environmental movement’s prophet.
The new movement’s statesman was Gifford Pinchot. Born in 1876, the son of a prosperous New York City merchant, he was educated at Yale. He loved the outdoors, hiking, fishing and camping when he was a teenager, and decided that he would dedicate his life to protecting the country’s forests. Muir understood nature as a physical expression of the divine, but Pinchot considered the natural world a source of wealth that, if conserved and managed wisely and distributed equitably, could improve people’s lives.
As first chief of the U.S. Forest Service and Theodore Roosevelt’s principal adviser on environmental issues, Pinchot played a crucial role in shaping the president’s conservation agenda, including the creation of five new national parks and the country’s first 53 national wildlife refuges. Recognizing the necessity to educate the public on the need for conservation, he wrote Roosevelt’s speeches on the subject. Reflecting on Pinchot’s tenure, the grateful president later wrote: “Among the many, many public officials who under my administration rendered literally invaluable service to the people of the United States, he, on the whole, stood first.”
The story Clayton tells shifts in the second part of the book from the personal and professional relationships between the two men to their coordinated effort to gain widespread acceptance for the creation of the nation’s public lands.
In 1896, the United States was suffering through one of the worst financial crises in its history. American society was bitterly divided, by region, party and class. At the same time, scientists were warning of a looming ecological disaster in the nation’s forests because of overlogging, but politicians refused to act. Clayton relates how, during these contentious times, these two giants of environmental history worked to break the stalemate and reshaped America’s idea of its public lands.
Clayton paints vivid portraits of each, with Muir as the eccentric backwoods explorer whose storytelling could charm wealthy and powerful citizens into supporting his causes. Muir’s three-night camping trip at Yosemite with President Theodore Roosevelt in 1903 could be considered the most significant camping trip in conservation history.
The more practical-minded Pinchot countered with science and economics to win political backing for his cause. Although they embodied contrasts in ideology, temperament and style, they were complementary and interdependent in achieving a shared goal.
What makes their stories in Natural Rivals especially compelling today is that the preservation versus conservation debate remains a point of contention for public lands as more is opened to commercial mining and drilling. Given the environmental issues the world faces today, their cooperation and respect for each other can offer a vision and a model for how to solve the earth’s environmental and climatic problems in a measured and practical way.
Clayton reminds the reader that the obstacle in confronting today’s environmental problems “is not that we don’t have brilliant, principled, creative, compassionate, eloquent, charismatic and wise individuals working on the matter, but that they aren’t always pulling in the same direction.” For today, he writes, “we need a marriage of morality and capability — we need a prophet collaborating with a statesman. We need our own John Muir and Gifford Pinchot.”
Bob Funk is a retired U.S. Marine and a retired high school principal.