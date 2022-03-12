Jim Hoy has written a beautiful love letter — not specifically to his beloved late wife Cathy, but to the eastern Kansas Flint Hills region for which he and she cared deeply. This love letter is in the form of Dr. Hoy’s most recent book, “My Flint Hills – Observations and Reminiscences from America’s Last Tallgrass Prairie.” It honors the people and places of the Flint Hills region.
Dr. Jim Hoy is a Kansas treasure, having earned the sobriquet of the “cowboy professor.” Both words apply. He grew up cowboying on a small stock ranch near Cassoday and went on to a distinguished academic career, earning his undergrad degrees at Kansas State and his doctorate at the University of Missouri. He was a long-time professor of English at Emporia State and is director emeritus of ESU’s Center for Great Plains Studies. Other than his years as a graduate student, he has spent his entire life in the Flint Hills and continues to help his family work cattle.
Hoy notes that less than 5% of the original 170 million acres of tallgrass prairie ecosystem still survives, and almost all of that is in the Flint Hills region. This region ranges from near the Nebraska border down into Oklahoma (where they are called Osage Hills). The steep, rocky nature of these hills saved them from cultivation by homesteaders and proved to be ideal for grazing cattle. As they graze, these cattle naturally harvest the otherwise inedible grass and convert it to protein for a hungry world.
Hoy’s love for the Flint Hills is captured in hundreds of stories about growing up, living, and working in the region. He also celebrates the beauty and culture of the region, citing a 2016 American Art Review article claiming that there is now a “Flint Hills school of landscape painting.”
Hoy notes that the Flint Hills region is cowboy country. He tells about both the kind of cowboys that work on the ranches and the kind that competes in rodeos. This book is chock full of stories about horses and cattle, and the characters that tend them. He writes about topics as disparate as the Symphony in the Flint Hills, the Konza Prairie Biological Station, and the plane crash of Knute Rockne.
His perspective on prairie ecology is an interesting one. He states that the tallgrass prairie is the world’s most threatened ecosystem, and ironically, it is woody plants which are a major part of the threat. “It is a common misconception that to do something good for the environment, you should plant a tree,” Hoy writes. He states that grass sequesters carbon much more effectively than do trees. He prescribes regular pasture burning to protect the tallgrass from being overrun by cedar trees, for example.
Plenty of Flint Hills folk wisdom is shared throughout the book. There are also interesting examples of inter-cultural misunderstandings, such as when Jim and Cathy Hoy visited family in Texas. The Texas ranchers bemoaned the influx of new urban residents, one of whom had filed a complaint of animal abuse toward the ranch. The urbanites assumed that many cows were being abused because they were bawling so loudly. It turned out that the short-lived cacophony of noise was due to the annual ritual of weaning calves from the mothers.
Dr. Hoy cited another example of an urban-rural disconnect, which is hard to believe for those of us who enjoy seeing the stars on a clear Flint Hills night. He states that 80% of the world’s population has never seen the Milky Way.
Is this the kind of book which you cannot put down once you begin? No, it is not — and that’s one of the things I liked about it. It is a collection of anecdotes, an anthology of related topics, so it is possible to read a section, pause and then return later to the book without losing the thread of a plot. For many of us, that might better fit our current, busy lifestyles.
This book is definitely a love letter to the Flint Hills, with a bittersweet turn. It is dedicated to Jim’s wife of 54 years, Cathy Hoy, who passed away in 2019 from pancreatic cancer. “My Flint Hills” is a fitting tribute to her and this region that they loved.
Ron Wilson is a rancher and writer near Manhattan.