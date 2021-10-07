The Manhattan Arts Center’s 2021-22 season of live theater opened Friday with a presentation of John Bishop’s 1987 somewhat satiric, mostly slapstick, flagrant-disdain-for-credibility farce, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940.” Final week shows Oct. 8-10.
As I try to do when going to plays I don’t know that I’m going to review, I kept myself as ignorant as possible of everything about this one ahead of seeing it. I did learn from advance publicity that it was neither musical nor, strictly speaking, murder mystery or even comedy. Knowing only that it was a convention-flouting hodgepodge, I entered the Grosh Performance Hall ready for anything.
There to greet me, an absolutely terrific set, in both design and execution. Clever, a trifle spooky, yet uncluttered, serviceable. A plethora of bookcases crowding the walls simply had to hide many a secret panel behind which what might lurk, prepared to open and startle us. So right off, a shout out to Penny Cullers & Co. for the beautifully wrought backdrop to accent the coming hijinks.
Then a glance around the sellout crowd scattered in neatly “distanced” pairs of seats brought a minor twinge. Despite the MAC’s mask mandate, a number of those present were openly non-compliant. Yes, masks can’t cover your mouth when you’re eating or drinking, and there was some of that, but still it was troubling to see anti-mask protests at the MAC where we like to feel we’re all together supporting the efforts of our local live performance heroes.
Once the stage action began, a more serious disappointment: our players weren’t fitted with face mics. Of recent years those tiny amplifiers have become a most welcome techno assist, and not just for the hearing impaired. All in our party of four (three of whom have excellent hearing) missed many under-articulated lines — muttered or mumbled or twisted in a patently faux accent. Captions, those luxury additions to MAC’s recent “As You Like It” are probably not practical on a routine basis. But the face mics are a big plus for actors and audience alike.
As to the play itself, fear no “spoiler alert” message looming. I’m not quite sure, given the multiplicity of devious deceptions, red herrings and false identities whose principal mission is to send up Agatha Christie style tricks and turns, that there’s even a vestige of surprise to spoil. Unless saying that much is in itself spilling some beans?
This much can surely be revealed with no risk of gutting any dramatic punch: Act II is where the action is, or nearly all of it. Act I is all about introducing (or misdirecting) us, in true (or false?) manor-house manner, to our cast of characters. As in a game of “Clue” we’re given a highly varied gang of potential perps to tickle our speculations. So if things feel a trifle slowish in the first half, stay patient because things are about to get lots rowdier and more rousing in the second half.
Our 12 players, under the always skillful directing hand of Penny Cullers, make a well-coordinated team, often literally, as executing the moves of this sinuous script requires much basic logistical cooperation. Stage mayhem (think “Noises Off”) has to be precisely choreographed. Entrances and exits must be spot on.
The teamship shown by our troupe of players, a collaboration featuring both vets and newbies to the MAC stage, you are the real strength this production. Applause to each and all.