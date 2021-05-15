The new Jason Statham action picture, Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man,” may not have enough killing in it. It has quite a bit, though — don’t misunderstand. The movie’s only weakness has to do with the distribution of revenge shooting in the film.
Ritchie is an English director with a following. Formerly pop star Madonna’s husband, he made the Sherlock Holmes movies with Robert Downey Jr. and the live-action Disney movie “Aladdin,” but is probably best known, and certainly best loved, for smaller-budget action pictures: “Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Revolver,” and “RocknRolla.”
Statham is the most likable and one of the most enduring of contemporary movie action heroes. He spent 12 years on the British National Swimming team as a diver. Since then he has appeared in over 40 films including, perhaps most notably, “Parker,” “The Bank Job,” and the “Crank” movies.
Statham and Ritchie have worked together before, three times. And never has the director depended more on the star’s ability to maintain the sympathy of the audience. Statham’s character in “Wrath of Man,” H, is not a very nice fellow.
The movie disguises the simplicity of its plot by shifting back and forth in time and by changing its point of view so that we see the same action more than once. But if the story were to be told front to back, here is about what happens:
A small band of Los Angeles armed robbers is planning an armed car job. H is asked to take time off from his day with his teenage son to check one turn in the money-carrier’s route. But another “crew,” this one made up of Afghan War veterans (led by Jeffrey Donovan), is set to rob that very armed car that day. H and his son, potential witnesses, are both shot, and the boy dies.
So the “Wrath” of the title is H’s. He puts his associates to work identifying all small local gangs of criminal armed robbers. Most of these can’t have been the responsible parties, but the simmering H offs some of them just to get rid of some of his frustration.
Eventually one of his associates suggests that they might do better to have the guilty robbers come to him. H arranges a good second identity and goes to work for a large armored-car outfit.
He quickly becomes a sensation there when he personally offs seven machine gun carriers who stop the money-carrying vehicle, one he has been assigned to ride shotgun. Still, his employers and colleagues fear him as much as they respect him. He beds one fellow guard (Irish actress Niamh Algar) and discovers that she has kept some money, which the company doesn’t know. One wonders how this helps the picture.
In the meantime, the vets are planning a major theft of really big money, money protected by the armored car company. We follow the scheme, waiting for Statham to recognize the man who shot him and killed his son. He is one of the former soldiers.
The cast includes Andy Garcia, Eddie Marsan, former teen heartthrob Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood (Clint’s son), and Holt McCallany. It’s a good cast, and the film’s music (by Christopher Benstead) is original and effective.
Unfortunately, the movie’s ending requires the near disappearance of gun-toting Statham during the last reel. Ritchie deserves special credit for bringing so much style to what could have been a routine shoot ‘em up. But, as has sometimes been the case in his earlier films, he doesn’t demonstrate a feel for narrative resolution.
Nevertheless, “Wrath of Man” is entertaining. I saw it with a good-sized crowd in the local 13-plex’s IMAX theater and remembered how much fun seeing even a modestly-successful Hollywood movie can be.