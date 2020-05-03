Imagine a movie in which a trio of college girls rob a restaurant to get money to go on spring break. Later, in St. Petersburg, their arrests for drug possession lead to their friendship with an oddball cocaine dealer.
Two of them remain in town to help the lonely crook stage a bloody attack on an insulting night club owner’s estate. And all of the pastels of Florida are photographed here in very soft focus, as if to remind us that this is a fantasy world.
The moral turns the story takes — religious Selena Gomez leaves the everglades state early to avoid ethical endangerment, for example — may seem false.
Maybe the argument that one learns to be good by seeing hedonism is really just an excuse for director Harmony Korine to gives us pictures of sex and violence.
But James Franco’s appearance as the drug dealer gives “Spring Breakers” secondary interest. He gives a terrific performance. It helps the movie stay with the viewer long after its credits run.
As we sit at home looking for movies to watch via streaming, some of us are trying to see a few similar recent films, things we didn’t necessarily love but have proven to be memorable.
Take, for example, the Coen brothers’ 2013 movie “Inside Llewyn Davis.” This is the movie that introduced us to Oscar Isaac, the star of the latest series of “Star Wars” movies.
He plays the title character, an early ‘60s folk singer whose musical partner has killed himself. Davis has himself worn out his welcome with almost all his friends.
So, meeting and losing a cat several times along the way, he travels to Chicago, nearly rejoins the merchant marine, and returns to New York City in time to see his fortunes change. The makers of “Fargo” and “O Brother Where Art Thou” seem to have been inspired by the life of iconic folky Dave Van Ronk.
Another recent film I can’t forget is the 2015 “Land of Mine.” It’s a Danish picture, so be prepared for subtitles.
This suspense movie tells the story of teenage German soldiers trapped in Denmark after World War II. Their captors want them to clear a local beach of land mines that were installed during the occupation.
They must clear the beach before they are allowed to return to their home country. Just as in history, more than half the prisoners of war die or are wounded while finding and removing the mines.
“Melancholia,” directed by Dane Lars Von Trier, is a 2011 film starring Kristen Dunst and Charlotte Gainsborough. As preparations are made for the former’s wedding, a wandering planet appears in the sky.
It is on a collision course with Earth. But this is not a movie about how scientists and the military head off disaster — disaster is a foregone conclusion.
Instead this eerily depressing movie concentrates on the reactions of three family members. Probably “Melancholia” is more suggestive than meaningful, but the image of the approaching planet is certainly memorable.
There are a number of other films on my list. I would like to see “The Phantom Thread” again, if only to enjoy the final screen performance of Daniel Day-Lewis, the three-time Best Actor Oscar winner. “Drive” is a 2011 movie (made by Dane Nicholas Winding Refn) in which Ryan Gosling had his first widely-seen role.
The strange “Room,” about the end of a long, close imprisonment, made Brie Larson into a big star. Quirky “Lost in Translation” gave us one of local hero Bill Murray’s best outings and introduced Scarlett Johansson to many of us.
“Hereditary.” “Where’d You Go Bernadette.” Oh yeah. I could sit around another couple of weeks watching recent movies I remember, even if I didn’t love them all on first viewing.