We have discovered that some kinds of stories work better in movies than others. Horror stories work better on film than almost any other kind.
They work when the viewers are in movie theaters. It may be that the big screens and our lack of control of the volume and the running time help us enjoy scary movies. When we watch one at home via streaming, broadcast or recorded media, “The Shining” somehow isn’t as effective as it was at the multiplex.
But we aren’t being allowed to go to the movie house these days. So do we give up seeking cinematic chills for the duration, until Gov. Laura Kelly decides it’s safe for courting couples to fill one-third of a movie auditorium?
We can at least try streaming a few of the more successful horror films of the last few years. Then we may see how much we need the society of other theater-goers, people shifting in their seats and gasping audibly, and in some cases, talking back to the screen, to fully enjoy a good scary movie.
First, though, those of you who haven’t paid much attention to the horror genre in the last few years probably ought to know something about Blumhouse. This production company turns out a substantial portion of the horror movies we see in theaters.
Jason Blum got started with the “security camera” movie “Paranormal Activity,” a sort of suburban descendant of “The Blair Witch Project.” Blumhouse likes to include known actors in its otherwise inexpensively-produced features.
It has financed movies by Aussie James Wan. Movie series followed Blum’s “Insidious” and “Sinister.” On the other hand, the company also is to blame for the “Purge” series.
But maybe the best horror film of the last few years also was a Blumhouse production. “Happy Death Day” is a horror “Groundhog Day.” And, like many successful horror movies, it is funny.
The action follows a sorority girl, played by Jessica Rothe. She is killed on her birthday by a masked slasher. She begins reliving the day, with each iteration ending with another, different murder. Then she begins using the repetitions to discover the identity of the killer and save her own life.
If you want socially-conscious horror, see Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.” Here, the African-American protagonist visits his white girlfriend’s middle-class, rural neighborhood. All the black people there seem to be terrified. He is warned to get out while he can.
Sci-Fi fans who want some horror in their entertainment should look at “Cabin in the Woods,” which was produced by Joss Whedon. In it, a group of college students stay at a rustic cabin only to be attacked by zombies in circumstances controlled by an outside power. Not your average scary movie.
Closer to the traditional ghost story is “The Conjuring.” This 2013 movie stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the real life Warrens, the supernatural investigators best known from “The Amityville Horror.” “The Conjuring” is about a haunted house in Rhode Island.
If you already know “The Shining,” try “It,” another movie based on a Stephen King novel. This is the one with the murderous clown and the red balloon that have been used in punch lines since the movie’s 2017 release. Set in a small Maine town on land once inhabited by a spiritually-attuned tribe and cast largely with adolescents, “It” demonstrates some of King’s repeated preoccupations.
The cryptic, contemporary “Godzilla”-esque movie called “Cloverfield” used the handheld camera technique. Its 2016 sequel, produced by J.J. Abrams, was the superior “10 Cloverfield Lane.” In the latter, two younger people (one of them played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) are protected and trapped by a storm shelter-dweller (John Goodman) who fears the undescribed danger and social chaos outside.
Obviously there are a lot of other good scary movies to stream. The recent “Midsommar” comments on human ritual. “Crawl” depends on our fear of things that slither. “Personal Shopper” is about communicating with the dead.
Are these movies as effectively terrifying when seen at home on your TV? Watch and decide.