“The Last Vermeer” is one of those movies that probably wouldn’t get a screen at the local 13-plex except for the slow-down in movie releases. We’re lucky to have the chance to see it. And yet...
What this film has going for it is Guy Pierce. Pierce is an Australian actor you have seen in a dozen movies, usually in featured or lead roles. He was one of the stars of “L.A. Confidential,” headlined “Momento” and “The Time Machine,” and had notable parts in “The King’s Speech” and one of the “Iron Man” movies.
And he has done TV work. His appearance as the title character in the “Jack Irish” series left us thinking of him as a big athletic fellow, a retired Aussie footballer. So his take on the highly-mannered art forger Han van Meergren is all the more startling.
This impersonation is, like the history in the movie, related to the known truth but “helped.” Pierce’s work makes the difficult van Meergren deceptively easy to understand.
The screenplay’s treatment of his trial for selling art treasures, during World War II, to the Nazis makes nonsense of the motivations of those involved.
Director Dan Friedkin tells the story from the point of view of Capt. Pillar, played by Claes Bang, a Dane. Pillar was a Dutch Jew who had joined the Allies and was in 1945 back in Amsterdam, rounding collaborators up. For some reason the movie’s Amsterdam is heavy with straight streets and devoid of bicycles.
There is a rivalry between military investigators and police working for the restored Dutch government. Pillar and his stalwart protector, a former non-com, spirit van Meergren away from the cops. This is where we begin to get into plot points that don’t really help the story.
The story is that the suspect admits to having sold certain paintings, identified by experts as masterpieces by the painter who died in 1675. Most newspaper readers would immediately recognize some of Vermeer’s best-known paintings. He seems to have painted only 34, setting almost all of them in two rooms of his modest Delft house.
Van Meergren seems to have forged and sold half a dozen fake Vermeers, including one for a very high price to Field Marshall Goering. After the war, the authorities decided it had been against the law to sell real art to the Germans. Those found guilty were shot by firing squads out in front of an Amsterdam courthouse.
When the government takes over all the prosecutions, Pillar finds himself still unconvinced that his former prisoner, who he doesn’t know is a forger, is wrong when he claims to be innocent of the crime for which he is charged. The former Captain undertakes an ad hoc investigation.
He is not much aided by van Meergren, who could have provided the decisive evidence at virtually any time after the government arrested him. This is bad writing. So are the dramatic turns in the trial. So is the plot reversal at the end of the story. It seems to suggest that the film’s writers haven’t understood the story’s central issue at all.
Then, too, the screenplay keeps fiddling around with parallel cases (of almost any sort of behavior and in one case of two hidden boxes). Usually this works like this: Pillar tells van Meergren that he should feel guilty for his disloyalty and van Meergren tells Pillar that he is only saying that because he himself feels guilty. A couple of instances of this sort of thing would have been plenty here.
As the movie runs, though, Pierce keeps us occupied by giving the accused a sort of prissy style that both irritates and fascinates. Luxembourger Vicky Krieps, who we know from “The Phantom Thread,” and a couple of other cast members are also well worth watching.
So the acting is the movies primary attraction. The true story is a pretty good one, too. But story-telling is one strength this little picture cannot claim.