“Invisible Man” is a suspense film, almost a slasher movie. But it also is related to the series of “tough women” films we’ve been seeing the last couple of years — movies in which female protagonists are willing to engage in violence to advance their own interests.
Until now, those movies have not been about their heroines’ battles with their husbands and lovers. “Invisible Man” revives the cinematic battered woman scenario, for better or worse.
Elisabeth Moss, famous for her roles in the “Mad Men” and “Handmaid’s Tale” TV series, stars here as Cecilia. The movie opens with her escape from a controlling beau.
He is a wealthy “optics groundbreaker,” and they live in his 1960s “modern,” chilly, empty, walled-in estate. She has drugged him with something that had been prescribed for her.
But he has shaken off the effects of the drug and has chased her past the wall and down a hill to a road where he has broken the side window of her escape car. She has dropped the pills.
Cecilia goes to stay with friends, a San Francisco cop (Aldis Hodge) and his teen daughter (Storm Reid). There, she hears that the scientist has committed suicide.
Her ex’s brother, a lawyer, tells C that she will receive millions from the estate so long as she keeps her nose clean. But she doesn’t feel as if she’s actually perched in the catbird seat. She senses she is being watched.
To the film’s credit, it doesn’t ask us to wait for events. Someone invisible comes into the cop’s house and takes pictures of C and the teen as they sleep. This is not something our heroine is imagining.
But no one is willing to believe her story that the scientist is not dead and that he can make himself invisible. She takes an Uber or Lyft out to the estate. This detail was meant, one feels, to make the picture seem contemporary. Recent political events in California may mean that “commercial ride sharing” already seems a thing of the past out there.
In the house she discovers a rubber suit that seems to have lawn sprinkler heads all over it. She hides this away.
Eventually the invisible person arranges to make it seem as if C commits a horrible crime in public. She is dragged off to a prison hospital where only the invisible person can get in to see her.
But while the spook is there, she manages to put a minor short in his invisibility-rendering suit, making him occasionally partly visible. He then gets into a running fight with jailers, killing or wounding several of them.
The suit wearer, now knowing that C is pregnant, has threatened to attack the cop’s teen daughter if C doesn’t go along with the wearer’s plans. C rushes to the cop’s house and uses a fire extinguisher’s spray to make the attacker visible. Then she kills him.
This is a false ending. Of course. And the identity of the attacker really doesn’t make complete sense. But the story trundles off to the manor again for another battle between “optics” and our tough woman de jour.
As a story, “Invisible Man” is fairly satisfactory — sometimes tense, only occasionally dull, and has an ending that solves the central problem. OK. It isn’t scary enough to be a horror film, and it isn’t even literary enough to be an heir to H.G. Well’s novel. But it ain’t bad.
The movie, it should be noted, is also an attempt by Blum House Productions, an active horror movie maker, to produce something that will appeal to a larger audience. This is one reason for Moss’ casting.
Ironically, while the film is longer than most scary date-movies, it can’t have cost all that much more to make than them. The tip-off is that the sets are few and used repeatedly.