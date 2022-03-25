Sandra Bullock is a likable sort of one-woman industry who has appeared in more than 50 movies. Her new film, “The Lost City,” is almost more homage to other films made during the last 50 years than it is an original Bullock entertainment.
There’s a speech inspired by a famous one in “Private Benjamin.” There are sets and action scenes reminiscent of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Heck, the basic story is so much like the one in “Romancing the Stone” that the movie uses the odd term “Romancing” on a banner hung outside the room in which Bullock’s character, romance novelist Loretta Sage, has a disastrous appearance.
There’s a late banter scene, then, that replicates ones SB has done in films before. Bullock can do apparently improvised dialogue, and action sequences, and, although its not a strength, light romance.
The romance isn’t entirely successful here. Bullock is playing opposite Channing Tatum (or Tatum Channing, as I like to say), a movie dancer who can play characters who are intellectually limited.
There’s not much chemistry between him and Bullock. And directors (and co-screenwriters) Adam and Aaron Nee have made the risky decision to casting Brad Pitt in a minor part.
The contrast between CT (or TC) and a particularly hairy Pitt is notable. If you attend a showing of the movie, stay through the credits to see an added scene in which Pitt demonstrates his imagination.
He plays Jack Trainer, a sort of Jack Reacher for hire who undertakes to find and free Loretta after she is kidnapped by a nutty millionaire played by Daniel Radcliffe He has an idea about the location of a legendary treasure and needs her to aid the search by translating some hieroglyphics.
You see, Loretta’s late husband was an archaeologist — like Agatha Christie’s second hubby Working with him, Loretta got some experience decoding ancient written languages. His death has left her feeling so blue that she could barely knock out her latest love adventure.
To encourage potential book buyers, numbskull model Alan (Channing or Tatum), who has appeared on the covers of all of her books, has arrived to go along on the book tour. Her readers like him. She thinks he’s a dope. He wants a chance to prove he can be a hero in real life.
He’s the one who calls in Trainer. He has Loretta’s agent (the star of her own uninteresting subplot) trace the author’s Apple watch. She has been taken to a mid-Atlantic volcanic island. Trainer and the model fly after her, and Pitt’s character is shot while trying to protect Alan from thugs working for Radcliffe.
Then the moviegoer spends a pleasant 45 minutes watching the action. Loretta — still wearing a lavender spangled catsuit — work on a passage of ancient writing Alan drags Loretta away from the baddies Alan and Loretta escape through a rain forest loaded with tall cliffs. Loretta and Alan run for their lives from motorcyclists. Alan rescues Loretta from a moving ATA bus. And the star-crossed couple taking up residency at the island village.
The attempt to generate some sense of attraction between our hero and our heroine takes the form of an over-familiar device, Sharing Sleeping Quarters, well known to movie fans.
Then the movie gets talky. But then the last action sequence in the film is surprisingly new and well-developed.
The Lost City has more scale than have Bullock’s recent comedies. Extra star power probably helps the movie. And if there are some slow scenes, they are slow because we’ve seen scenes like them before and not because they were poorly edited.
Nobody who watches “The Lost City” is going to think it as much fun, as funny, or as romantic as was “Romancing the Stone.” Nor is it as much fun as was Bullock’s “Two Weeks Notice.” But let’s be thankful for what modest new cinematic fun we can find.