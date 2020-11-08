What does it say that some movie fans can still, somehow, figure out what the new releases are, and that these fans will show up, even for a 6 p.m. showing of a modest little horror film?
Not that those of us who showed up to see “Come Play” on its first weekend got much for our efforts. Jacob Chase, who wrote and directed the film, had a project that didn’t require a lot of expense, at least.
Perhaps that’s why the producers seem to have demanded so little from Chase in the way of story-telling. There are several times during the movie when the story seems to have found its way into a cul-de-sac. At which point the sound gets muffled, and the characters come out the other side pretending nothing has happened.
Oliver must be about the age to be in second grade at school. He is autistic, so we’ve got to one “topic” before we’re out of the first reel. Oliver doesn’t speak words. He has an adult assistant in his classroom and at least one therapist working on his speech.
And he has — and this is the major point — a hand-held electronic device that allows him to point at rebuses (pictorial representations of words and sounds) and have the device enunciate his meaning. This is important because one night, as his Ma and Pa are deciding to split up, Oliver’s communication device flips away from an important SpongeBob episode to give him the electronic edition of a book called “Misunderstood Monsters.”
Who wrote and illustrated the book we never find out. But the text tells of a lonely monster named Larry. He is a gangly 10-foot foot or so being who (we will later be told, though this will be represented as a discovery) lives in a parallel universe.
Larry’s object is apparently to grab hands with someone living in our reality and to pull them into his. Permanently. One might think he wouldn’t want this information known, but he has been insisting the humans read to the end of the book, where the idea is communicated.
Larry’s existence in our world has something to do with electricity, but it’s something we never learn. He can make or at least does make everything from night lights to street lights go on or off. And, though the movie forgets this in the last reel, Larry can only be seen by us through the use of an electronic device.
Oliver uses smart phones and computer “note pads” to see him. Oliver looks at the screen while the device is in camera mode. If Larry is there, the camera will sense him and send his image to the screen.
Oliver has trouble with the remarkably innocent-looking bullies (approved social topic number two), but, except to confirm that Larry actually exists, they don’t really figure in the story. I guess one of them suggests that Oliver’s mom (Gillian Jacobs) may have ruined Oliver’s one childhood friendship. This is one of the places where the dialogue gets muffled.
Then there’s Oliver’s dad (John Gallagher Jr., who we remember from “10 Cloverfield Lane”). The film’s point-of-view wanders from Oliver to toll-booth worker dad on a few occasions. Why Larry would leave Oliver to harass his dad, we are never told.
The tension, such as it is, does reach a couple of climaxes. There is something spooky about there being no one but the principle characters in the movie after dark, except in one scene.
But surely that sort of inconsistency is what keeps “Come Play” from winning the audience over. Certainly this isn’t a very scary horror movie.
What’s scary is what the movie’s audience will have to get through to see it.