Whether we want to secod-guess national and state policy intended to slow the projected run on virus-related hospital treatments, we can at least all agree that we have tired of social distancing. Without several of the arts and almost all sports, life just hasn’t been as entertaining.
So we look forward to the reopening of theaters and stadiums. But when we glance ahead we see that the poverty of entertainment won’t be over even when we are allowed to see baseball and live theater.
Consider the projected release dates of promising films. The studios have decided they don’t dare schedule anything much for release until — get ready — July.
A new version of the 14th century story “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” called “The Green Knight” is scheduled to be out May 29. That’s the only oasis between us and half past Independence Day month.
There are some promising things coming, and release dates may be moved up if the multiplexes are opened and movie fans return to them in decent numbers.
But it isn’t until Christopher Nolan, director of “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Memento,” sees his new sci-fi thriller “Tenet” appear on screens July 17 that we start seeing some movies that are likely to please large audiences.
Disney’s live-action “Mulan,” scheduled for release on July 24, will be anticipated by fans of that studio’s “princess” movies. The comedy “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar,” out July 31, stars Kristen Wiig.
In August we will supposedly see a new animated SpongeBob movie, “Sponge on the Run.” That’s on Aug. 7, which is also the release date for “Tesla,” a biopic about one of the inventors of alternating current.
The 14th brings us the new Wonder Woman movie, “Wonder Woman 1984” and the latest film version of “The Secret Garden.” On the 21st we have another sort of flashback, “Bill and Ted Face the Music.” Apparently Keanu Reeves needs a pause between “John Wick” sequels.
On Sept. 4, Hollywood intends to be fully back. There are five interesting movies scheduled for release that day: “A Quiet Place 2” , Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa in Paul W.S. Anderson’s “Monster Hunter,” a Liam Neeson contemporary thriller called “The Honest Thief,” a movie about road rage called “Unhinged” and starring Russell Crowe, and what looks like a re-cut version of the Beatles’ 1969 movie “Let It Be,” this time called “Get Back.”
In September there is a new movie in the “Conjuring” horror film series. The films about the secret agents with a shop in London’s Bond Street gets a new sequel called “The King’s Man.” Jordan Peele has co-written a sort of sequel to the memorable scary flick, “Candyman.”
Tom Hanks stars in a new film called “BIOS” that is due out in October. Kenneth Branaugh continues his new series of Agatha Christie plots, casting Gal Gadot in “Death on the Nile.” And there’s a new Anne Hathaway movie titled “The Witches.”
The tenth month rounds out with a new Wes Anderson movie, “The French Dispatch,” and an animated film called “Connected.”
Then November opens with Scarlett Johansson in the superhero movie “Black Widow” and Matt Damon stars in a movie called “Stillwater.” The title refers to the Oklahoma college town.
On the 13th we will see “Dead Water,” a movie based on a Patricia Highsmith novel starring Ben Affleck, and “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
The following week’s “Godzilla vs. King Kong” is just a set up for the highly anticipated Nov. 25 release of the last Daniel Craig 007 movie, “No Time to Die.”
By then surely the world will be back to normal and looking forward to Christmas. At least we can hope so. But can we wait until the middle of July for the run up to cinematic normalcy to begin?