The new and widely-praised novel “Mouth to Mouth,” by Antoine Wilson, is evidence of an understanding foreign to yours truly. Mr. Wilson is a well-connected contemporary man of letters. He is a contributing editor to both Brigid Hughes’s A Public Space and to Los Angeles Review of Books.
A native Canadian who also has lived in Saudi Arabia, he has had, now, three novels published in the U.S. The earlier books can hardly be assumed to maintain the airy detachment of “Mouth to Mouth.” From the top, it is detached seemingly from everything.
Or everything but one unexplained compulsion. The story is told in under-dramatized summary to its point-of-view character. He is a struggling writer on his way to try to drum up some business in Europe. His fellow traveler, who knew him slightly when the two were at school, is a now rich art dealer.
For some reason, the dealer decides to tell his old acquaintance how he became what he is. They have the time as they await delayed flights. The delays don’t necessarily have anything to do with to the story told by Jeff.
As a young man, still seeking his place in life (and particularly his professional place), Jeff happened to be on the beach one day when a foundering man appeared in the surf. Jeff reluctantly pulled Francis to shore and gave him resuscitation. Thus the title.
An ambulance took the older Francis away before he was fully alert. But Jeff felt, for some reason, compelled to find the man whose life he had saved. He never identifies himself to Francis. At first he just stalks him. When he discovers the man owns art galleries, he applies for work at the Los Angeles one and is hired by a manager.
He is also picked up by a young woman who turns out to be Francis’s only daughter. They become a couple and the reader wonders why it seems as if Francis’s life is adopting Jeff. And why Jeff would want it to.
Jeff half expects that Francis will show some sign that he recognizes his savior. But even after the younger man has maneuvered into a position of increased influence at the gallery, his boss shows no sign that he recognizes him from the beach rescue.
Meanwhile we are taken through a couple of brief breaks in the storytelling to be reminded that our narrator is waiting around for an airline flight. Not that he is complaining about Jeff’s story. After all, rich Jeff has invited the poor narrator into the airline’s frequent fliers club.
But then its back to the story. Francis, we learn, is not always kind with employees, artist clients or family members. Much is made of his building a new house, a house that is not completed by the end of the story. Readers will be aware that neither any real discussion of gallery practices nor evidence of appreciation of art figures here.
The end of Jeff’s narration is a scene that makes a nice bookend to his early one of artificial respiration. So the shape of the book is right. But those two scenes contain almost all the physical activity in this talky novel about an apparently inexplicable relationship between two men’s lives. It reads pretty well. But I wondered throughout what it meant.
GW Clift is an arts critic for The Mercury.